Renault Group – Nissan – Mitsubishi Alliance is moving forward with the implementation of its joint projects at the Ampere Douai Plant

Renault Group, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors’ strategic partnership in Europe is now entering a new phase through their collaboration on electric vehicle innovation and industrial synergies.

During today’s Alliance Operating Board meeting, held at the cutting-edge Ampere Douai facility, Chairman and CEOs from all three companies came together to review joint initiatives and explore new avenues for growth and value creation.

Douai, France – September 16, 2025 – This session marked the first visit to Douai for Ivan Espinosa, CEO of Nissan, and Takao Kato, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, as well as the inaugural Alliance Board for François Provost, as newly appointed CEO of Renault Group, alongside Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman. The meeting underscored the Alliance’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge electric vehicles tailored to European customers.

As previously announced, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors have selected Ampere as their trusted partner, leveraging its robust and competitive ecosystem. Ampere has developed and is now preparing to manufacture their latest fully electric models—each designed under its respective brand identity: the all-new Nissan Micra and the next-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. These vehicles will be built on Ampere’s advanced AmpR Small and AmpR Medium platforms, respectively. Both models are currently being prepared at the Douai plant, with commercial launches scheduled for late 2025.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, to be revealed on September 17, is the brand’s first full-electric SUV for Europe and the first Mitsubishi vehicle produced in France.

In May, Nissan unveiled the all-new Nissan Micra, an iconic nameplate engineered by Nissan to meet preferences of its European customers.

Ampere Douai’s modern, modular production line now manufactures six electric models for four clients—Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, and Alpine—demonstrating the Alliance’s unique ability to leverage shared expertise and flexible manufacturing.

The Alliance’s renewed focus on joint projects and regional opportunities is driving the transformation toward sustainable mobility, positioning Douai as a benchmark for industrial excellence in Europe

Ampere Douai Plant

The Douai plant has undergone a major transformation to accommodate electric vehicles: €550 million invested to build a new flexible standard line equipped with two modular platforms, Ampr Small (segment A / B) and Ampr Medium (segment C)

New workshop for assembling batteries The site produces 4 brands: Renault: 100% electric Megane E-Tech (2022), Scenic E-Tech Electric (2024) and the R5 E-Tech Electric (2024).

Alpine: A290 (2024)

Nissan Micra EV (2025)

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (2025) With this initial milestone, Ampere showcases its capability to manufacture six electric vehicles across four distinct brands, demonstrating a high degree of flexibility and brand-specific customization. Production :

2023: 50 729

2024: 89 527 In May 2023, production went 100% EV.