Amel Boubaaya joins Renault Group as VP Communications of the Alpine brand

Renault Group has the pleasure to announce that Amel Boubaaya, currently head of Communications EMEA at Bentley Motors, will join the Alpine brand starting July 1, 2025. She will succeed David Gendry who left the company in 2024 and will be reporting to Christian Stein, Chief Communications Officer of Renault Group, and functionally to Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO and Chief Technology Officer of the Group. She will be a member of the brand’s Management Committee.

The Alpine brand is going electric and announces for 2030 a 7-model range. On May 27, 2025, Alpine presented the A390 in Dieppe, where the car will be produced. The future 5-seater sport fastback will be the brand’s second 100% electric model after the A290.

Beyond the lineup expansion, Alpine will also continue its international expansion, particularly in Ireland and the Nordic countries (Norway, Finland and Denmark).

“First of all, I would like to take the opportunity to thank warmly Orianne Tamburini, who has been stepping into the role throughout the transition and supported strongly the team and the brand, as well as responding to request from all the media I now look forward to working closely with Amel. Her extensive experience in the sophisticated automotive world and communications will be an essential asset for Alpine, which in its 70 th year is at a key point in its growth, given its strong ambitions”, said Christian Stein, Chief Communications Officer of Renault Group.

Holding a Master degree at the CELSA (La Sorbonne University), Amel started her career in 2007 at Renault Sport Technologies based at Les Ulis, France. She has since been working for different car manufacturers in various markets over the years holding different positions, from launching the Infiniti brand in Europe to regional and global positions at McLaren Automotive where she spent 10 years in the communications department. She joins Alpine from Bentley where she most recently the communications across the EMEA region.

ABOUT ALPINE

Founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé, Alpine has established itself with its French-style sports cars. The brand introduced the new A110 in 2018, faithful to Alpine’s timeless principles of compactness, lightweight, agility and driving pleasure. The Alpine Business Unit was created in 2021, building on the heritage and savoir-faire of its historic Dieppe factory and the engineering expertise of the Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars teams. The dedicated brand innovates authentic and exclusive sports cars within Renault Group. This expertise enables the brand to compete in two FIA championships: Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship. Alpine is also present in other racing disciplines through its customer racing programme in Rally, Cup and GT4. 2024 marks a turning point in Alpine’s ambitions as it inaugurates Its 100% electric “Dream Garage” with the launch of its hot hatch, the A290, followed by its first sport fastback, the A390, in 2025.