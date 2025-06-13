Tenth Škoda Student Car, named L&K 130, to be unveiled next week

The world premiere of the tenth Student Car is set for 20 June

The name celebrates Škoda Auto’s 130-year history and honours founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement

The L&K 130’s colour scheme is inspired by the vintage Laurin & Klement logo

All ten Student Cars to be displayed during next week’s official unveiling

Mladá Boleslav, 11 June 2025 – Next week, 28 students from the Škoda Auto Secondary Vocational School of Engineering will unveil the tenth Škoda Student Car, named the Škoda L&K 130. The designation of this one-off vehicle reflects Škoda Auto’s 130-year heritage, as does its striking colour scheme. The combination of red, gold and black pays tribute to the original Laurin & Klement logo used on the company’s earliest cars in 1905.

A tribute to the legacy of Václav Laurin and Václav Klement

Škoda Auto’s 130th anniversary has been woven into every detail of the new Student Car. Scheduled for unveiling in mid-June, the Škoda L&K 130 references the Czech automaker’s rich heritage, which began with founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement in 1895.

Colour scheme inspired by the historic 1905 L&K logo

The Laurin & Klement legacy extends beyond the vehicle’s name. Selected from numerous student-submitted designs, the colour scheme echoes the original 1905 company logo. Its elegant combination of gold, deep red and black complements the modern contours of the student-designed vehicle as effectively as it did the classic grille of the Voiturette A – the very first car to bear the Laurin & Klement name. Inside, this historical theme continues, with the seats, dashboard, door panels and steering wheel upholstered in sustainable materials inspired by Škoda’s heritage.

All ten Škoda Student Cars on display

This year’s Škoda Student Car marks the tenth remarkable one-off creation by students at the Škoda Auto Secondary Vocational School of Engineering in Mladá Boleslav. To celebrate this milestone, all nine previous Student Cars, from the 2014 Citijet to the 2023 Roadiaq, will be exhibited alongside the new L&K 130 at its official unveiling next week.