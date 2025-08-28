Amy Childs Backs New Campaign Helping Parents Preserve Precious Memories

London parents are being encouraged to hold onto the little things that matter most, as a new campaign launches across the capital designed to help families protect their most treasured keepsakes.

TV personality and mum-of-four Amy Childs has teamed up with Attic Self Storage to front the “Memory Box” campaign, sharing her own experience of keeping mementoes from her children’s early years and encouraging others to do the same.

The initiative comes at a timely moment. With Londoners facing rising housing costs, shrinking space at home, and the everyday clutter that comes with busy family life, it can be difficult to know what’s worth keeping and how best to protect it. Yet research shows the emotional benefits are clear: 54% of Brits say rediscovering old belongings gives them a positive boost, while almost half admit they have never found a way to properly preserve them.

Amy, who has two young children under three as well as two older children, says creating memory boxes has become one of her favourite family rituals. “Time flies so fast with children,” says Amy Childs. “They have so many things, and it can be hard to know what’s worth holding on to. I’ve made a memory box for all my kids, and it’s so special to look back on.”

The campaign provides practical guidance for families across London who want to start their own box. Amy’s top five tips include:

Be Selective – It’s About Meaning, Not Just Memorabilia

Don’t keep everything. Choose items that really tell a story – from a hospital wristband to a first drawing. Save the Moments That Matter

Look out for items packed with emotion: baby’s first outfit, a handwritten birthday card, or a special painting. Let Go of the Guilt

Parents don’t need to keep every worksheet or toy. Passing things on, or taking a photo of bulky items, still keeps the memory alive. Store It Beautifully

A sturdy memory box with dividers and acid-free paper helps keepsakes last. Label items so you remember the story behind them. Think Outside the Box When Space Runs Out

For families short on room, secure self-storage units can be a practical way to keep boxes safe without cluttering the home.

Attic Self Storage, which has sites across the capital including new facilities in Barking and Enfield, has launched the campaign to highlight how small changes can make a big difference to preserving family history.

Parents across London can read Amy’s full guide at Attic Self Storage’s website.