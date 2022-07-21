The color yellow is regarded as the happiest color due to its bright, striking tone that will surely light up even the darkest and dullest places and will uplift every lonely mood. Aside from happiness, this vibrant hue also symbolizes positivity, warmth, and energy. If you want your room to radiate a cheerful atmosphere or your work area to induce a cozy, warm feeling then you could never go wrong in incorporating the color yellow!

We’ve curated various ways on how you can add this hue into your living space to uplift you and your family’s spirit! Continue reading on and find out how you can drive away the dark, gray clouds and bring in the sunshine inside your house and lot or condominium unit!

Yellow paint and wallpaper

What’s a better way to do it than to start with the basics? One of the quickest ways to add this happy hue in your living space is to paint your walls with the appropriate shade of yellow. Worried about the permanent mistakes you might commit in the midst of your paint project? Save that frown yet as there a lots of available stick-on wallpapers online that you can easily remove!

Add in accents

If you don’t want to go through the trouble of painting your walls (and making a few messes and splatters in between), you can add yellow inside your space through accents. But wait, you don’t have to dispose your existing furniture and replace it with yellow-colored ones—that’s wasting your hard-earned money there.

Simply replace your throw pillows’ covers with yellow ones—whether be it plain or printed is totally fine! You can also change or paint vases with a yellow hue or hang pictures with yellow frames. Wondering what to do those with those curtains? Well, replace them with yellow ones to invite that warm, sunshine feeling inside your space!

Paint your door yellow

Stand out in a neighborhood of red or white doors by painting your front door with a vibrant yellow hue. Not only that it is eye-catching but food and item deliveries will be able to spot you easily as you are one of the few that have a different door color. And remember, you aren’t limited to doors—you still have the window frames

If this is against your community rules and standards, you can just paint your bedroom or bathroom door! Nothing can rain on your yellow parade!

Yellow furniture

Well, if you’re actually planning to buy furniture to replace old ones, then what’s stopping you from buying yellow-tinted ones?

You can buy dining chairs with yellow cushion and pair it with a subdued pastel pink dining walls. Or create a statement by placing a yellow bookshelf in your living room that can also double up as a storage space!

What colors can you combine with yellow?

Don’t be afraid to pair yellow with other hues as there are colors that actually go well together with this tint! And if you are worried whether you are picking the right hue to match this happy color, just fetch the color wheel to serve as your guide!

Typically, you can either create analogous combinations by using hues adjacent to each other on the color wheel or create a complementary color scheme by pairing colors opposing each other.

But for a more specific and guided way to match yellow with other colors, here’s a list that you can refer to!

Yellow + Gray

This is one of the classic pair of colors when it comes home decorating. For instance, you can have your gray walls in your bedroom and accentuate it with yellow-colored furniture such as photo frames, a book shelf, or table lamp. You can also add touches of black and white to create striking accents and contrasts.

Yellow + Black

If you’re not of a big fan of the gray color, why not go darker? The pairing yellow plus black may remind you of the busy bumblebees but this duo can also work as a contemporary palette in your bathroom.

As mentioned in detail in the Spruce article, you can have your bathroom tiles and vanity tinted with yellow while you line up your mirrors, faucets, toilets, and basins with a black shade.

Yellow + White

Enhance your all-white living room interior by adding accents of yellow to it! The white color scheme will make the yellow hue pop even more, creating a perfect atmosphere of warmth and calmness to your living space. Add a few notes of black for balance.

Yellow + Pink

Going for a bubbly, Easter Sunday vibe? Match your cotton candy pink with a bold acid yellow just like this desk area.

Yellow + Red

You may feel a bit hesitant matching this pair but I’m telling you, these colors actually go well with each other. Complement pale yellow walls with dividers decked with classic red patterns, furniture with a dark wood hue, and bed sheets and covers with similar red color.

Yellow + Green

This color combination is like the sunshine and grass in your lawn on a warm, summer day. Paint your dining walls with a moss green color and accentuate it with yellow furniture such as the chairs matched with a raw wood table for that perfect blend of nature inside your home!

And it was All Yellow!

Decorating your home with the bright shade (or pale one if prefer them) of yellow shouldn’t be a daunting task. With the right references to guide you mixed with your own creativity and style, you are just a one paint job away from turning your dull space into a cheery haven!

Because of its mood-boosting characteristic, yellow is a staple color in offices and kitchens as it invokes new ideas to pop out! So, if you’re feeling a bit burned out or lacking muse lately, maybe you just need a bit of yellow in your life!