360 Growth Partners, specialists in accelerating business growth has bolstered its team with a new digital marketing associate to meet client demands.

Anna Shepherd joins the team following an extensive career working in-house for national accountancy firm Azets UK, global electronics group Stadium Group Plc and national physiotherapy business Connect Health, amongst others. With over a decade in the field, she brings a breadth of skills to the current team and supports clients with their digital marketing requirements including SEO, PPC and social media.

360 Growth Partners founder, Andrew Silver, explains; “Because of the pandemic, a number of SMEs needed support staying afloat whilst not losing sight of their longer term goals. Our team were able to act as pragmatic and experienced guides, drawing on our many years of experience across business strategy, people, finance, marketing and tech to support them.

“Over recent months we have found that our clients not only want to review their growth strategy but they are also looking for a tactical delivery partner, especially within digital marketing. It is a natural progression for us to be able to support our clients in the implementation, as well as the creation, of their vision.

“Adding Anna to the team was a no-brainer. She has fantastic experience, delivering successful digital marketing campaigns for both regional and national businesses and shares the same values as the rest of the team. She is already a great asset to 360 Growth Partners – and more importantly, to our clients.”

Ms Shepherd said of her appointment; “Having worked with some of the team during my early career, I know we share a very similar way of working and understanding of ‘partnership’. Becoming an associate at 360 means I’ve come full circle.

“360 is a natural fit for me as I have been in the same position as our clients whilst working in-house. I understand first-hand how marketing strategy has to align with the overarching business strategy and how important it is to work with the right external partners to help achieve this. We are all about establishing partnerships with our clients to support them to achieve their vision and my skills complement those of our existing associates.

“It makes perfect sense to clients too, because now as well as support on marketing strategy, if they require digital expertise or resources for implementation, I can help deliver from a tactical perspective. Not only do they get a robust plan, they now get the support to bring it to life.”