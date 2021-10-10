Lowes Financial Management (Lowes) has yet again been recognised as the UK’s Best Investment Advice Firm by financial adviser magazine Money Marketing – winning the award for three out of four years, being runner up in 2019.

The Money Marketing Awards are one of the financial services industry’s most prestigious awards that recognise and reward the sector’s leading advisers and providers. The awards are unique in that they are judged by panels comprising some of the industry’s top professionals.

Ian Lowes, MD of the Newcastle based IFA, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the judging panel of the Money Marketing Awards have identified Lowes as being the Best Investment Advice Firm for the second year in a row

“To have received this recognition in our 50th year really validates the outstanding efforts of everyone at Lowes demonstrating we are one of the best firms in the country. It really reaffirms that we have done things right which means a lot to us all.

“We are always up against some formidable competition, and I am very proud of each and every member of the team.

“Particular mention must be given to our investment team who have worked hard to ensure that we continue to provide top-class investment advice to clients overseeing their investments through these difficult, uncertain times.”

Lowes has been recognised in this category for 11 out of 12 years and has won this award three times in the last four years, something not many other firms have achieved. Lowes’ consistent investment performance and commitment to first class client service, trust and satisfaction were identified as a key factor in winning the award.

In Lowes’ most recent client satisfaction survey (2021), the firm has seen the best results in over thirty years. Over 97% of respondents identified the company’s investment advice as ‘Good’ or ‘Very Good’, with 97% stating they would recommend Lowes to a friend, relative, or colleague.

Investment Manager Doug Millward added: “The judges of the Money Marketing Awards made note of the fact that Lowes remained consistently client-centric in a difficult year – so this truly is an award won by everyone at Lowes.

“We are all so pleased and really proud of what we have achieved in such turbulent, unexpected circumstances.”