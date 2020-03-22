Vanessa Anthony has won a new car from Motorpoint

The 38 year old from Chichester drove away in the Hyundai Tuscon after starring in the ‘Win the Ads’ feature on Ant n Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

The UK’s largest independent car retailer agreed to provide the hit ITV show with a number of cars for the latest series – which regularly attracts over seven million viewers each week

Vanessa Anthony has taken away a brand new car free of charge from Motorpoint.

The 38 year old, who works as an Auditor in West Sussex, won the stylish SUV after being chosen from the audience to take part in the ‘Win the Ads’ feature on Ant n Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Motorpoint, the UK’s largest independent car retailer, with a network of branches throughout England, Scotland and Wales, recently partnered up with ITV to celebrate the return of the hit show.

As part of the collaboration, Motorpoint agreed to provide a number of new cars for ‘Win the Ad’s contestants to potentially drive away. Now in its 16th series, Ant n Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway routinely attracts over seven million viewers per week.

And Vanessa, an avid fan of the show, correctly gambled in the tie break question to win a whole host of prizes including a delivery mileage Hyundai Tuscon 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive S which she picked up from the Motorpoint Chingford branch in North East London.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” explained Vanessa. “I never win anything so to get the chance to do in such spectacular fashion on one my favourite TV shows in front of millions of people was quite incredible.

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you to Motorpoint for making this happen and giving away a new car. I’ve been driving a Ford Fiesta for a while now so the step up, quite literally, to the Hyundai Tuscon has been a real eye opener. The whole family though really love the new car and we can’t wait to go on some day trips. Thanks once again to Motorpoint and the team in Chingford who made collecting my new car such a pleasurable experience.”

Hayden Vokes, Marketing Director at Motorpoint, added: “We couldn’t be happier for Vanessa. It was great to see her so thrilled with new car from Motorpoint. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with ITV on the return of Ant n Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and giving one lucky person the chance to drive away in a new car each week.”

Motorpoint stocks over 7,000 nearly new vehicles from 30 different manufacturers, all under three years old and with less than 25,000 miles. Every vehicle comes with the balance of manufacturer’s warranty and is available to drive away the same day.

Motorpoint are committed to making car buying easy which is why, backed by the Motorpoint Price Promise, Motorpoint will also refund the difference to any customer within seven days of their order if they find the same car from a competitor. As an added bonus, it will also give the customer £50 worth of Amazon vouchers to spend.

CAPTION

A delighted Vanessa Anthony picks up the keys to her new Hyundai Tuscon from Motorpoint