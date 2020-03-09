New online platform helps customers find their perfect Mercedes-Benz

New website is now live and can be found here: https://shop.mercedes-benz.co.uk

Simpler model line-up makes it even easier to choose a new or Approved Used Mercedes-Benz

New TV advertising campaign aired on 23 February

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new advertising campaign to promote the launch of its new online showroom, which aims to make it even easier for customers to find their perfect car.

The TV advert focusses on a series of situations where people are confronted by endless choices that are stripped back to show the one option that perfectly suits them.

The website shows a live stock locator, which can be narrowed down by location, and has the capability to run a finance quote which includes the retailer’s best offer on a specific car. Standalone options have been packaged together into well-equipped model lines, which means customers can compare different cars, retailers and offers to ensure they are getting the best deal.

Rob Halloway, Marketing Director, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, said: “Our online showroom makes it incredibly easy to choose your ideal Mercedes-Benz car, however you choose to select it. Everything you see is clearly explained and in stock and available to buy from our retailers, today. Every car in the UK is in stock and shown online, and it’s all available 24/7. All done from your phone or computer in a couple of minutes and a few clicks.

Rob added: “To support the online showroom opening we created a massive ad campaign– you’ll see our characters in everyday situations, facing bewildering choices. Then, magically, the perfect solution presents itself, which leads to our Mercedes-Benz online showroom. We’re launching with a 30 second TV spot, running all year, supported by a fully integrated digital plan.”

Once a customer has found their perfect car, they can put down a deposit there and then via the website.

To watch the TV advert, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0K5IFuBn0Q