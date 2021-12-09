29 apprentices from Keighley College have been acknowledged for their determination and hard work throughout the pandemic at the annual Milner Awards.

Sponsored by Keighley Training Consortium, the awards celebrate the achievements of first year apprentices on the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering (AME) programme at the college.

For the first time in the award’s history, all learners received special recognition for their resilience and commitment throughout the pandemic.

Ronnie Magee, Deputy Head of Technology, said: “We wanted to celebrate each and every apprentice in this year’s awards, as they have all remained engaged and focused, despite the fact they had to learn during two extensive lockdown periods.

“The students have all been motivated to excel with the programme and achieve their qualifications while studying remotely, which has been challenging for many. These awards are a fantastic demonstration of the impact that working with local businesses can have on the next generation of talented apprentices.”

William Jowitt, director of Keighley Training Consortium and member of the supervisory board of the AME, added: “All of these pioneering apprentices deserve to be celebrated this year; they act as an essential cog in the area’s economic machine and are central to Airedale’s growth. To witness all 29 students receiving recognition for their efforts was a very proud moment for the community.”

The award ceremony took place on Wednesday 1 December at the college’s higher education lecture theatre.

Each apprentice received a socket set and digital callipers for their hard work during Covid-19.