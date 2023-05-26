North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Health Life

Exotic animal therapy proves a hit at Tyneside care home

Bysam@schofieldcomms.com

May 26, 2023 , , , ,
willowdene-discovery-zoo-2023

A MENAGERIE of miniature creatures entertained Tyneside care home residents during an animal therapy session.

Flash the tortoise, Dexter the gecko, and Coco and Pop the guinea pigs, were brought to Willowdene Care Home, on Victoria Road West, Hebburn, by The Discovery Zoo.

The animal therapy provider ran the workshop to allow elderly residents at the care home to meet both familiar and unusual critters.

Resident John Samuels, 82, enjoyed holding Dexter. He said: “His little feet felt like sticky pads.”

Maureen Brown, 70, said: “I was amazed by Flash.”

The tortoise was also a favourite of staff member Kelly Davison’s daughter, Hannah, 5, who was visiting to meet the animals. Kelly said: “She was so enthralled by him she asked if she could get one.”

Meanwhile, Coco and Pop enjoyed a stroke from all the residents, who said they felt very soft.

Animal based activities have proven therapeutic benefits for residents, especially those living with dementia, according to the home manager Christopher Hogan-Hind.

Chris said: “Animal therapy sessions can help to boost everyone’s mood. It was smiles all around when Flash, Dexter, Coco and Pop dropped by for a visit.

“But as well as being a lot of fun, animal therapy can help reduce feelings of stress and loneliness, ease anxiety, and improve overall wellbeing.

“You only need to see the residents interacting with the animals and talking about it for hours afterwards to know how beneficial these sorts of therapy session are.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By sam@schofieldcomms.com

Related Post

Life Travel & Tourism

Are you planning a trip to Devon, here are the must see places

May 24, 2023 admin
Law & Finance Life

10 years on from austerity virtually eradicating legal aid

May 24, 2023 mac
Life Travel & Tourism

Morris Commercial secures substantial funding for innovative and Iconic all-electric JE van

May 24, 2023 admin

You missed

Entertainment

Is the TV Show Modern Family any Good and Should I Watch it?

May 26, 2023 admin
Health Life

Exotic animal therapy proves a hit at Tyneside care home

May 26, 2023 sam@schofieldcomms.com
Arts and Culture

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

May 25, 2023 LauraNortonPR
Business Environment North East North East News Teesside

J&B Recycling Continues to Invest in State-of-the-Art Technology with Installation of Eighth Optical Sorter at Award Winning MRF

May 25, 2023 jandbrecycling