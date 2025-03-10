Artist Draws Gallery to an End

After decades of success as one of the UK’s most beloved artists, Alexander Millar the creator of the Gadgie character – is embarking on a new chapter in his life.

This summer, Alex will be closing his Newcastle Gallery on Grey Street as he takes a step back from the hectic, daily business of gallery life. However, this is far from a farewell; rather, it is an evolution, as he embraces the true spirit of the Gadgie and shifts his focus towards new artistic adventures.

While the Newcastle Gallery will close when the lease ends in July, Alexander’s presence in the art world remains strong. The Glasgow Gallery will continue to operate, a fitting decision given his Scottish roots and the long-established connection that his art has in that city. Additionally, he will remain highly active through online sales and exhibitions, ensuring that fans and collectors still have access to his work.

“I’m not retiring – I’m just slowing down a little,” Alexander shares. “The Newcastle Gallery has been an incredible part of my journey, but this change allows me to focus more on painting, spending time in Glasgow, and continuing to connect with people through pop-up exhibitions and online.”

Over the years, Alex’s work has captured the heart and soul of Newcastle and beyond. The Gadgie has become an iconic representation of everyday life in the region, resonating deeply with those who see themselves and their families reflected in the characters he paints.

“The city has given me so much,” he reflects. “Newcastle has been my adopted home, and the people here have embraced me in a way I’ll always be grateful for. This isn’t the end – I’ll still be around, popping up for events, exhibitions, and, of course, enjoying a coffee in my favourite haunts.”

To mark this transition, Alexander intends to have a series of future pop-up events, ensuring that fans can still engage with his work in person.

Additionally, a “semi-retirement” sale is taking place starting on 15th March, giving collectors a final opportunity to acquire artwork from the gallery and view his full collection in its entirety before the Newcastle location closes. Indeed, now his work is more accessible than ever through his website and Alexander has seen a steady rise in the number of online sales.

“We live in an online world and the technology is there to connect with people all over the globe. Although I’m looking forward to spending time travelling and painting subjects based on my experiences at new locations, you’ll never take Newcastle or Glasgow away from my soul. It’s in my heart.

“I want this shift in my work ethic to be a celebration of everything we’ve built over the years,” he says. “This is about embracing the next phase – becoming a Gadgie myself and enjoying the creative freedom that comes with it.”

Photo: Alexander at his Galley in Newcastle (The Bigger Picture Agency)