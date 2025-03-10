Rebel Women of Sunderland Podcast honours pioneering Wearside artist

This International Women’s Day (March 8), a new instalment of the Rebel Women of Sunderland podcast has been launched which honours the legacy of a pioneering Wearside artist.

Building on its initial launch in 2024, the podcast now dives deep into the life of Sunderland born artist Audrey Amiss.

Despite not being well known during her lifetime, Audrey Amiss and her work was rediscovered and recognised after her death in 2013.

The new podcast episode was created with help from Artist Lyn Killeen who led the project with community organisation Southwick REACH after being inspired by the film Typist Artist Pirate King, written and directed by filmmaker Carol Morley.

The podcast dives deep into Amiss’ early life in Sunderland and explores themes like mental well-being and north-east working-class women artists.

University alumni Grace McDonough and Lottie Steele, who both studied Radio, Audio and Podcasting at the University, helped produce the podcast.

Grace said: “It was wonderful to learn about Audrey, her life and her work, as well as meet and collaborate with the Southwick REACH group who beautifully embraces two people and a microphone gatecrashing their Friday afternoon sessions.”

Lottie added: “We took a different angle and focused on one person rather than a theme and it was brilliant to be able to do a deep dive into Audrey Amiss’ life and artwork.

“The amount of art she made was astounding and it was really interesting to hear about all of the research people have done as well as learn about her collections housed in the Wellcome Collection in London.

“I’m so pleased that Southwick REACH allowed us to join their project and delighted to see them shine a light on Audrey’s incredible work whilst also exploring the themes of mental wellbeing through their workshops.”

Alongside the podcast, community researchers experienced firsthand how journalling for well-being can help improve mental health and well-being through participating in artist Lyn Killeen’s visual art workshops.

Researchers, students and the public came together on March 7 at the University’s Media Centre on St. Peter’s Campus to celebrate the launch of the latest instalment of the podcast.

Dr. Caroline Mitchell, Executive Producer and Professor of Radio and Participation at the University of Sunderland, said: “This is a unique collaboration between members of Southwick REACH, We Make Culture, academics and PhD researchers from across the Arts and Health Sciences at the University.

“Making this podcast using community-based research methods means we now have a deeper understanding of Audrey Amiss’s early life in Sunderland and how as a working-class woman studying art in London in the 1950’s she encountered many barriers.

“REACH’s Artistic Director Lyn Killeen and the community researchers experienced first-hand how daily arts practice and journalling can contribute to mental wellbeing.

“The Rebel Women Podcast launch 2025, on the eve of International Women’s Day, was a true celebration of Audrey Amiss and community driven podcasting.”

This year’s project is also honouring another iconic Sunderland woman.

Professor Angela Smith, who runs the University’s gender studies network and co-manages the Rebel Women project, said: “This year we are celebrating the lives of Audrey and also footballer Demi Stokes.

“Demi is originally from South Tyneside but trained at the Sunderland Academy before heading off to bigger things. She is a campaigner for LGBTQ rights and also a supporter of a women’s refuge in South Tyneside.

“Like many of the Rebels, Demi is someone who seeks to help others. Audrey is also like other Rebels in that she has made a major contribution to the world but the links with Sunderland and the overall acknowledgement of her achievements is largely hidden.”

The Rebel Women of Sunderland project was set up in 2019 and is ran jointly by We Make Culture and the University of Sunderland’s Gender Studies network.

Originally commissioned by Sunderland Culture in partnership with Open Heritage and Sunderland Heritage Action Zone, Rebel Women shines a light on the lives of remarkable women connected with Sunderland through artworks and stories.

You can listen to the podcast here https://rebel-women-of-sunderland.captivate.fm