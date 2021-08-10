Aspire Technology Solutions has announced its Black Diamond accreditation from networking giant Extreme Networks.

The Black Diamond Partner Program recognises an exclusive group of top partners who have made significant investments in obtaining skills and expertise across multiple technologies and cloud networking solutions.

Aspire are the first company in the North East to be awarded the elite status and one of only a small number of Black Diamond partners across the UK.

Steve Laverick, technical director at Aspire said: “We are delighted to achieve Black Diamond status. Investing in our people to enable them to provide a first-class customer experience is one of our core priorities.

“At Aspire, our mission is to deliver technology like no other. The accreditation gives us a specialised status and distinguishes us as the only IT provider in the region with the expertise to design and deliver cloud networking solutions at this level. This places us ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering the most innovative solutions on the market for our customers”.

As one of the UK’s fastest-growing IT companies, Gateshead-based Aspire was named North East Company of the Year at the North East Business Awards, 2020.

The growing company has set ambitious plans for improving digital innovation across the North East and just recently announced their appointment by Newcastle City Council to deliver a next-generation full fibre network serving hundreds of public sector sites across the region.

Extreme Networks is ranked as a top networking company and has been recognised as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the past three consecutive years, and the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for the past four consecutive years. The company has partnered with Aspire for seven years.

Holly Anschutz, head of channel sales UK&I at Extreme Networks said: “Any company that wants to become an Extreme Networks partner needs to demonstrate that they put their customers at the heart of everything they do. We are proud to recognise the tremendous value Aspire brings to its customers day in and day out by welcoming them to our Black Diamond Specialisation Program, the highest and most elite tier in our partner program. Aspire continues to deliver against our shared vision of offering exceptional solutions and support which allow organisations to achieve infinitely distributed connectivity, wherever they may be located. We are looking forward to continuing this journey with Aspire to bring reliable, scalable and cloud-powered connectivity to organisations.”