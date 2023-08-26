Aspire named as supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s Network Services 3 Framework

Notably, Aspire Technology Solutions is the only North East Supplier to be named on four lots that relate to managed connectivity and unified communications, further extending its service offering to the public sector.

Award winning IT managed service and cyber security provider, Aspire Technology Solutions, has announced that it has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s Network Services 3 framework. This designation enables Aspire to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services to the public sector across four lots, solidifying its role as a technology leader.

As a supplier, Aspire will offer essential managed connectivity and unified communications solutions to public sector organisations on the following lots:

Lot 1a: Inter Site Connectivity (Wide Area Network) / Data Access Services

Lot 2a: Intra Site Connectivity (Local Area Network) / Local Connectivity Services

Lot 4b: Digital Communication Services (Unified Communications)

Lot 4c: Contact Centre Solutions

This notable achievement positions Aspire as the only North East Supplier to be named on for all four lots, reinforcing its commitment to advancing technology and connectivity across the region.

Network Services 3 provides a framework for all UK public sector organisations to access network solutions, communication services, connectivity to cloud-based data and applications, audio and video conferencing, radio and satellite networking, and emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2022/23, Crown Commercial Service helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £3.8 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Since its inception in 2006, Aspire has steadily grown into one of the UK’s largest IT managed service and cyber security providers. In 2022 the company secured a substantial minority investment from private equity firm LDC, this landmark transaction valued the company at an impressive £85 million, underscoring Aspire’s potential for continued expansion and influence in the technology sector.

With over 250 dedicated employees and strategically located offices in Gateshead, London, Leeds, and Stockton-on-Tees, Aspire is uniquely positioned to deliver innovation and expertise to customers across the UK.

“We are thrilled to be named as a supplier on the Network Services 3 framework,” said Steve Watson, Aspire’s strategic engagement lead. “It’s an extremely competitive framework and getting a place on all four lots reflects both the quality of our solutions and the competitiveness of our pricing.

“At Aspire, our mission is to deliver technology like no other; we are dedicated to putting technology to work to help our customers innovate, become more efficient and grow quicker. This designation underscores our commitment to driving technological advancements and delivering exceptional solutions to public sector organisations. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to enhance technology and innovation throughout the North East and beyond.”

About Aspire Technology Solutions:

Established in 2006, Aspire Technology Solutions is a leading IT managed service and cyber security provider. With a robust portfolio of services and a dedicated team of over 250, Aspire is committed to delivering innovative solutions to help organisations innovate, become more efficient and grow quicker. The company delivers leading technology solutions across cyber security, cloud, connectivity, managed services and unified communications.

Aspire’s strategic partnerships and continuous investment in cutting-edge technologies position the company as a pioneer in the industry.

