Aston Martin to develop new Residences with Valor Real Estate Development

Aston Martin announces a multi-project partnership with Valor Real Estate Development commencing with a new Residences in Florida’s Daytona Beach

Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores will be a luxury 18-storey development located close to the iconic Daytona International Speedway

New luxury residences due to be completed in 2029

23 October 2025, Mexico: Aston Martin today announces a new landmark real estate partnership with Valor Real Estate Development that will construct an ultra-luxury residential project in Daytona Beach, Florida – Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores – a new 86-unit development on the Atlantic coast.

Located just minutes from the iconic Daytona International Speedway and overlooking one of the world’s most famous beaches, Daytona Beach Shores marks the latest addition to Aston Martin’s established world class real estate portfolio, starting with the Aston Martin Residences in Miami to the recently completed four-bedroom town house in Tokyo’s Omotesandō neighbourhood.

As with the previous Aston Martin residential projects, the new development is a close collaboration between Aston Martin’s design team and the project real estate partner. This ensures that all properties reflect the highly crafted, beautifully proportioned and cutting-edge technology of Aston Martin’s award winning automotive models, creating unique living spaces that reflect the ultra-luxury, high performance British marque.

Aston Martin Director of Brand Diversification, Stefano Saporetti said; “For Aston Martin, real estate is a seamless brand extension with our strategic vision centered on growing Aston Martin beyond the automotive world. This crucial new multi project partnership with Valor Real Estate Development in Daytona is engineered to meet client demand for exclusive, ultra-luxury living opportunities.

‘Our growing real estate portfolio creates ultra luxury living that provides discerning clientele with a truly elevated ownership proposition, permanently reinforcing the Aston Martin brand globally.’

CEO of Valor Real Estate Development, Moises Agami said; ‘For four decades, Valor Real Estate Development has stayed true to one vision: creating iconic developments that are, in a word, transformative. Daytona Beach Shores is a rising star in Florida’s luxury market; an exceptional community and city leadership with the vision and vitality we seek in world-class destinations.

‘Every drive deserves a destination, and partnered with Aston Martin’s unmatched craftsmanship, precision, and ultra luxury approach, Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores will redefine the market and set a new benchmark for oceanfront living in a location synonymous with speed.’

Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores is located at 3411 South Atlantic Avenue, providing residents with spectacular ocean views. The development lies just a short drive from the Daytona International Speedway. Founded in 1959, the circuit is the historic home of the Daytona 500 NASCAR race, as well as the 24 Hours of Daytona, one of the three races that form the Triple Crown of endurance racing, along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The historic tri-oval track, which can also be configured as a 24-hour road course, has many important associations with Aston Martin’s racing history. In 2023, the Aston Martin Vantages of The Heart of Racing scored a one-two class victory at the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. In January 2026, the Aston Martin THOR Team’s Valkyrie will make its Daytona debut at the 64th Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores will consist of 86 residential units arranged across an 18-floor structure covering approximately 320,000 square feet (30,000m2). The new building, which includes two parking floors, will be topped with two penthouse floors containing a total of eight ultra-luxury double-height units.

All apartments will have access to a world-class package of residential amenities, while the mixed-use development will include fine dining and an artisan bakery. In addition, the beachside development will provide direct access to one of the world’s most famous beaches.

Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said ‘Aston Martin’s residential projects give our design team a unique opportunity to go above and beyond. Our world-class experience with crafted materials and surfaces, high quality detail design, and dynamic, expressive forms finds a natural expression in architectural design. Every Aston Martin car is an expression of beauty, a quality that requires mastery of balance and proportion. All Aston Martin properties share this obsessive approach, providing the perfect canvas for us to express our skills.

‘Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores will allow us to take our holistic design approach to another level, with scope for the unprecedented integration of bespoke design elements, highly customisable spaces, cutting edge amenities, and a strong symbiosis with Aston Martin’s world renowned design language. Architecture and interiors are where Aston Martin’s experience and expertise in craft, performance and beauty can be expressed to the full.’

Valor Real Estate Development brings more than four decades of experience to the partnership. To date, the team has collectively developed over a billion dollars of real estate, with a renewed focus on high-end and luxury residential design in Florida. As part of this groundbreaking multi-project partnership additional landmark sites are already under review in Mexico City and Tampa Bay, Florida.

VP Valor Real Estate Development and Grupo Bosque Real, Loen Salame said; ‘For over four decades, our commitment has been to redefine living in urban locations. North American expansion remains a critical focus of our multi-project partnership, and we are excited to be exploring opportunities with Aston Martin for further landmark developments in Mexico City and Tampa Bay’.

Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores is scheduled to be completed by 2029.