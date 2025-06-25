Aston Martin unleashes dynamic display of power and performance at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

An unprecedented line-up of Aston Martin sports cars will assemble at the start line of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Dynamic display of power and performance lead by the UK public dynamic debut of the greatly anticipated supercar, Valhalla

Line-up also includes Aston Martin next generation sports cars Vanquish Volante and DB12 Volante, celebrating the brands 60 th anniversary of the Volante model, along with the new DBX S

The marques Valkyrie Hypercar also makes its fifth appearance at the Festival

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place 10-13 July

25 June 2025, Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is set to unleash a dynamic line up of ultra-luxury high-performance sports cars at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed (10 – 13 July) up the infamous Goodwood Hillclimb.

Held at the Goodwood estate every July, The Festival of Speed is a highlight of the British summer season. Drawing motorsport enthusiasts from around the globe, festival goers experience the spectacle of the world’s most iconic sports cars, piloted by legendary drivers from the past, present, and future. The event has become an unmissable pilgrimage for lovers of speed who travel from across the world to revel in the sights and sounds of the world’s finest sports cars.

Visitors to this year’s Festival are, as ever, in for some high-octane thrills courtesy of Aston Martin, as they witness a dynamic display of unmatched performance, world-class design and sounds to scintillate the senses.

The much-anticipated Aston Martin Valhalla supercar will make its UK public dynamic debut on the infamous hill climb this year. Valhalla delivers the most driver-focused, technologically advanced supercar with true hypercar performance and yet on the road it is as useable and enjoyable as any Aston Martin. Presented in a bespoke Q by Aston Martin specification, this is the first time Valhalla will be seen by the UK public, outside of static display. Having made its global dynamic debut at the Monaco F1® Grand Prix in May, driven by Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® team driver and two-time Formula One® World Champion, Fernando Alonso, Valhalla is sure to capture the crowds attention, with its fusion of Formula 1® performance-driven technologies and cutting-edge design. Limited to only 999 units, the production of Aston Martin’s ultimate supercar is imminent.

Valkyrie, Aston Martin’s game-changing road-going hypercar is also back to thrill the crowd this year. Ever the head-turner and crowd-gatherer, Valkyrie made its dynamic debut at Goodwood in 2021 and is now the inspiration for the new Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar which of course marked the brands return to the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race this year. The Valkyrie Hypercar will too be making its debut on the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 and, powered by a sensational 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, will be a sight and sound sure to please festival goers.

Sitting alongside Valhalla and Valkyrie in the Supercar Paddock, DB12 Volante and Vanquish Volante will also make their Festival of Speed debut, both celebrating a model lineage extending back 60-years. The first Aston Martin to receive the ‘Volante’ name was the little-known Short Chassis Volante of 1965, comprising design elements of both the convertible DB5 that preceded it and DB6 Volante that succeeded it. Utterly beautiful, it set the tone for all ‘Volante’ Aston Martin models to come. It is also one of the rarest of all production examples, with only 37 being built over a one-year period.

Marking the return of the ‘S’ performance nomenclature, DBX S was announced earlier this year and makes its Goodwood debut in the First Glance paddock. Taking the DBX707’s 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine and delivering even more power at 727PS and 900Nm of torque, the supercar of SUV’s will sprint from the start line and reach 62mph in just 3.3s. With its enhanced muscular body, featuring a honeycomb grille and stacked quad exhausts, DBX S will roar through the corners and under the iconic Bridge.

Jolyon Nash, Aston Martin Chief Commercial Officer said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the highlight of the speed season. Aston Martin continues to proudly play a part in this annual celebration of the automotive world and this year in particular we are delighted to showcase Valhalla; our first mid-engine series production Aston Martin – a supercar with hypercar performance that combines unprecedented aerodynamics with F1 race-derived engineering and striking design. We look forward to this event every year as it is truly a great opportunity to showcase our ultra-luxury performance brand to true connoisseurs of sports cars.”

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed gets underway on 10 July and runs through until 13 July.