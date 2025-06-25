McLaren Artura crowned ‘Britain’s Best Driver’s Car’ by Autocar magazine

McLaren supercar dominates competition in expert comparison, with particular praise for its performance, dynamic excellence, driver engagement and everyday usability

Heralded as “one of McLaren’s crowning glories” by the Autocar judging panel

Customers can explore the rich specification and personalisation possibilities of the McLaren Artura and Artura Spider at a McLaren retailer or mclaren.com

The McLaren Artura has earned yet another expert accolade, with automotive title, Autocar, naming the accomplished supercar as ‘Britain’s Best Driver’s Car’ at the 2025 Autocar Awards.

The winning verdict came after a rigorous three-day test of some of the most exciting performance cars on sale today. Autocar’s panel of judges particularly praised the Artura for its poise and feedback, engaging handling, seamless hybrid powertrain, and the confidence it inspires as a drivers’ car on road. The Artura displays a depth of dynamic capability that will satisfy the most demanding of drivers.

“The Artura’s versatility as a mid-engined supercar really is special. You feel like you could, perfectly comfortably, do the office commute in it, run errands and take it on trips away. And, because it’s so easy to get into and so lovely just to drive ‘normally’, you would want to. That singular usability also runs parallel with a level of performance, handling precision, control feedback and all-round driver engagement that absolutely nothing else could live with on track at Cadwell Park.”

Mark Tisshaw, Editor, Autocar

The Artura showcases the full range of attributes that make a McLaren, including distinctive design, exhilarating performance, and dynamic excellence. Powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged high-performance hybrid powertrain producing 700PS, the Artura combines V6 power with cutting-edge electrification technology. It blends its supercar identity and performance, including intense acceleration and emotive sound, with the benefits of an all-electric E-mode. The result is thrilling engagement and drama on the perfect road, but also near-silent electric-drive when required.

From the innovative driver-centric interior with optimised ergonomics that provides the most special of driver environments to the superb feedback of the trademark McLaren electro-hydraulic-assisted steering, the Artura excels as a high-performance hybrid supercar that delivers exceptional driving experiences. An unbeatable combination of dynamic precision and ride fluency make every drive a pleasure, while groundbreaking technologies give the driver total control over their journey.

Artura’s innovative engineering is complemented by advanced personalisation options and features that enable any Artura buyer to create a supercar that precisely meets their demands and is tailored to their lifestyle.

“Autocar’s recognition of the Artura as Britain’s Best Driver’s Car is a proud moment for everyone at McLaren who has been involved with developing Artura into a standout supercar. This award is a testament to our relentless focus to craft supercars that truly connect with the driver to deliver unforgettable driving experiences.”

Nick Collins, CEO, McLaren Group Holdings