Aston Martin unveils new configurator that sets the standard for automotive digital products

Aston Martin announces a comprehensive update to its online configurator

Lustrous paint finishes and new environments provide the perfect showcase for Aston Martin’s ultra-luxury design

New graphics and navigation bring Aston Martin’s product range to life

16 October 2025, Gaydon: Aston Martin launches the most comprehensive update of its online Configurator since it was originally launched four years ago. This essential component of modern car buying is a true gateway to the brand, and the refresh refines and elevates aspects of the user experience to create a truly premium digital presence.

At the heart of the new configurator is an enhanced user experience, richer image quality and a more immersive feel overall. These changes are based on extensive user research and testing that has been undertaken to guide the configurator towards its new iteration. From the moment the configurator is opened, it presents a cohesive overview of the Aston Martin product range. Users then select the image of the model they want to start the configuration process. Once selected, the accompanying vehicle statistics are now more prominent, located directly below the cars themselves.

The new configurator also uprates the graphical quality of the rendered images, with paint finishes appearing more lustrous and reflective, thanks to new animated previews that showcase colours responding to lighting finishes. Paint thumbnail designs have also been enlarged, with a new graphic that emphasises the three-dimensional qualities of the paint as it moves across the surface of the bodywork.

In addition to the existing rendered backgrounds, a new Gaydon environment has been created to help showcase the customer’s finalised specification. The stunning atrium entrance hall of Aston Martin’s Warwickshire HQ has played host to Aston Martins of every generation, from road and race cars to concepts and classics.

On desktop systems, the navigation bar has also been moved from vertical to horizontal, allowing more space for the image of the vehicle. This sidebar can also be expanded or collapsed for a clearer view. As the customer makes their choices, key options are presented via a more accurate and relevant zoomed in view to highlight the difference between the various product selections.

The newly enhanced configurator streamlines an essential part of the customer journey, with a fresh design language and graphical depictions. It will provide a showcase for the marque’s newest models, including the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, Aston Martin DBX S, and the forthcoming Aston Martin Valhalla. In addition, paint colours like Apex Grey and Podium Green, are rendered in vivid, crisp detail, as are material surfaces like carbon fibre and titanium.

‘Our Configurator is an integral part of the modern Aston Martin customer experience,’ says Alex Long, Aston Martin’s Global Marketing Director. Our digital team has worked closely with Aston Martin’s design studio to shape an experience that is vivid, responsive, and inspirational. It’s essential to us that the quality and richness of Aston Martin’s design, engineering and craftsmanship is faithfully rendered to potential customers.’