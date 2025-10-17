DART TO TIMES SQUARE FOR THE RETURN OF FLIGHT NIGHT…

SOME of the world’s biggest darts stars are preparing to step up to the oche for the return of one of Tyneside’s most popular events.

Flight Night – which combines pro darts with music, crowd games, singalongs and fancy dress – will take place in a 2000 capacity heated marquee at Times Square on Saturday 1 November.

And the event – which was a sell out success at the venue earlier this year – will bring a whole host of pro players to Tyneside, for an evening aimed at darts fans and partygoers alike.

Among those taking part are Devon Petersen, the first African winner of a PDC ranking event who represented South Africa in this year’s PDC World Cup of Darts and Middlesbrough-born Glen Durrant, who is a three times world champion and PDC Premier League Champion.

Also part of the pro-line up is world number 14, Ross Smith, a two times PDC major winner in both the European Championship and the Players Championship and Newcastle’s Ryan Joyce, world number 26 and a major semi-finalist and winner of two PDC ranking titles.

A host of other local players including John Kippen, Jonny Barnes, Jamie Durrant and Lewis Mayes will also be taking to the oche, to help make it a memorable night.

And those who enter into the full spirit of the event by dressing up can win cash prizes, along with on-stage games, singing to darts anthems and the opportunity for members of the audience to win £100 in a nine dart challenge.

Mike Hesketh of EVNT Inspirations, which is organising the event alongside North East Darts Promotions, said it promises to be “an Ally Pally style fancy dress party turbo charged with some of the best professional darts players in the country playing for huge cash prizes.

This time round an additional element has been added, with VIP and reserved table packages now available.

Standard tickets start from £12.50p – with no reserved seating, with VIP prices at £30 per person, which includes a VIP meet and greet at 5pm – an hour before general admission – reserved seats at the front and table service.

A full table will accommodate eight guests but anyone attending can also purchase a half table or a single VIP seat which will be on a shared table.

There is also the option to reserve a table for eight guests at £140 plus booking fee or £70 plus booking fee for four seats, which will be immediately behind the VIP area.

The event runs until 10.30pm, after which the marquee will host an after party.

Tickets are on sale at www.flightnight.co.uk