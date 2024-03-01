Astravaganza Entertainment Announces Second Round of Auditions for ‘Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

After a successful first round of auditions, Astravaganza Entertainment is pleased to announce a second round of auditions for ‘Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’. The auditions will be held on Thursday, March 14th, from 7.00pm onwards at The Exchange 1856, North Shields.

The company is continuing the search for actors to play ‘Joseph’ and his brothers, as well as filling the remaining children and ensemble roles. Joe McElderry, X-Factor winner, and former star of ‘Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ UK Tour, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued auditions.

“I am thrilled to see the enthusiasm and talent coming forward for ‘Joseph’. This show has a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to see the new generation of performers step into these roles.”

Interested actors are encouraged to sign up for an audition using the Google form: Open Audition 14th March 2024 (google.com).

Once the form has been completed, actors should simply attend The Exchange 1856 on the day and time of the audition. Due to the high volume of applicants, Astravaganza Entertainment will not be able to contact everyone prior to the auditions.

For further information, please visit www.astraents.com.