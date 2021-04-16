The maestro range, new for 2021, is a collection of elegant and sophisticated Swiss mechanical watches. Entirely automatic, maesto refers to the esteem commanded by a composer or conductor.

maestro, meaning “master”, demonstrates the mastery of RAYMOND WEIL Swiss horology and celebrates the world of classical music and the esteem commanded by a grand personality, composer or conductor. This mechanical watch collection combines elegance and sophistication with innovation, featuring some of the most renowned technical complications of the Swiss watchmaking tradition.

Price £1,195, available now at: Raymond-weil.co.uk.

The refined, contemporary steel blued hand offers an elegant match to the dial’s steel blued Roman numerals. This sophisticated timepiece is finished with a genuine navy blue leather strap punctuated with dark grey stitching, for everyday and evening wear alike.

Price £1,095, available now at Raymond-weil.co.uk.

The combination of warm rose tones with the rich chocolate brown leather strap creates an eye-catching and distinguished timepiece, enhanced further by the sophisticated black dial. Tradition and authenticity come together to create this maestro style.

Price £995, available now at: Raymond-weil.co.uk.

This maestro features a sleek stainless steel 40mm case, a silver Arabic dial with steel blued hands and a black leather strap to enhance the traditional look of this watch. The RW4200 mechanical with automatic winding in-house movement features a 38-hour power reserve.