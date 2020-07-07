Sant’Agata Bolognese/Marina di Carrara, 30 June 2020 – Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group present the worldwide premiere of ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’, the Tecnomar fleet’s new motor yacht available in a limited edition in reference to Lamborghini’s 1963 foundation.

Performance, driving pleasure, attention to quality and details, performance: these are the emotive features combined within the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, thanks to innovative engineering solutions and a distinct design unique to shared Italian style and tradition.

This motor yacht project, developed by The Italian Sea Group, started with several collaborative sessions with the contribution of Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and inspiration from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: the hybrid super sports car incorporating benchmarking new supercapacitor and materials science technologies, that anticipates the future with an unmistakable design and completely customizable colour and details.

The challenge of re-interpreting the common DNA traits of both brands has inspired all phases of the project, from the design principles to the definition of technical characteristics ensuring incredible performance, without neglecting the quality of materials and careful attention to detail.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said: ”This yacht represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership, at its best: our co-operation allows the essence of both organisations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment. If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration.”

“We announced this partnership in May, and today we present Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, a motor yacht which will became as futuristic an icon as the car she is inspired by,” said Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group. “Selected owners around the world will own not only the fastest Tecnomar motor yacht in the fleet, but a Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 masterpiece. I’m proud that we have chosen to create this innovative and challenging project with Automobili Lamborghini, which links technology, supreme design, quality and performance.”

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is not just an exercise in style and design; it represents the vanguard in luxury speed boats. Inspired by Lamborghini super sports cars’ performance, the most significant innovative features at the heart of the concept are speed and the dynamism of lightweight engineering.

With two MAN V12-2000 hp engines, the motor yacht reaches 60 knots and will be the fastest of the Tecnomar fleet, satisfying the demands of the collector as well as those loving life at sea. The carbon fibre material, typical of Lamborghini super sports cars, puts this motor yacht firmly in the ultra-lightweight boat classification, with its 63 feet length weighing in at just 24 tons.

The exterior design is characterized by a super sportive silhouette, with a cutting-edge but thoroughly nautical appearance. The hull and the superstructure are created from a high-performance shell, developed by naval engineers specializing in hydrodynamic sciences. They interpret the design lines, created by Marcello Gandini in the Miura and the Countach of the 60s and 70s, in a contemporary way. The hard top is inspired by Lamborghini roadsters: providing sun and wind protection while guaranteeing an outstanding aerodynamic performance. The bow lights are an homage to the Lamborghini concept car Terzo Millennio and to the Sián FKP 37, both distinctive for their Y-shaped front lights.

The interiors of Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 are the result of high-tech design based on super-performing materials for weight and function, perfectly married with the best Made in Italy heritage. Lamborghini’s iconic clean lines, hexagon shapes, Y-motif and materials are clearly incorporated into the design, together with the fully customizable colours and materials in the manner of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme. Clients can choose from extensive exterior colours and livery options, while the interior is offered in two versions choosing from an extensive combination of materials.

The motor yacht’s instrument panel interprets the car cockpit in a nautical style, completely integrating all navigation and control systems. As in Lamborghini super sports cars, details are finished in carbon fibre, with Lamborghini’s Carbon Skin™ used in the sports seats and on the helm, styled as the super sports car’s steering wheel. The unmistakable start/stop button, (two, one for each engine) are exactly the same used to start a Lamborghini engine.

The first boat will be available at the beginning of 2021.

About The Italian Sea Group

The Italian Sea Group is one of the largest international groups in the luxury yachting industry, known for the construction and refit of motor yachts and ships up to 100 meters. The Group, which belongs to the Apulian Entrepreneur Giovanni Costantino, operates on the market with the brands Admiral, renowned for its prestigious and elegant yachts, and Tecnomar, known for its sportiness, its cutting-edge design and the high performances of its yachts. The Italian Sea Group also has a business unit that manages the repair and refit services of yachts and mega yachts over 60 meters long.

About Automobili Lamborghini

Founded in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is based in Sant’Agata Bolognese and produces some of the most sought after super sports cars in the world.

Its current car range includes the Aventador with V12 engine, launched in 2011, the Huracán with V10 engine, launched in 2014, and the Super SUV Urus with twin-turbo V8 engine launched in 2018. With 165 dealers around the world, the Company has further increased for the ninth consecutive year the sales of its models, recording a new record with 8,205 cars delivered. In over half a century of history, Automobili Lamborghini has created a series of iconic cars including 350 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, Diablo and Murciélago, and one-offs such as Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno and Centenario. With the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, unveiled in 2019, made in only 63 units, the Company introduces hybrid technologies for the first time, with the world’s first use of the supercapacitor in hybrid solution. The Sián is able to offer extraordinary emotions and exceptional dynamic performance in line with the Lamborghini super sport DNA and meet future electrification needs at the same time.

