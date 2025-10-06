Horse Powertrain to showcase latest powertrain technology at Busworld Europe 2025

New Range Extender and Hydrogen powertrains will be launched at Busworld Europe 2025

New Horse M20 Hydrogen powertrain emits less than 1g/km of CO 2 and is fitted to existing platforms

Horse H10 REX powertrain – capable of running on petrol or ethanol – showcased in Marcopolo Volare Attack 9 Hybrid microbus – a system that increases long-distance autonomy and operational flexibility

First time Horse Powertrain exhibits at Busworld Europe, Stand 705A, Hall 7, at Busworld Europe 2025, 4-9 October 2025 at Brussels Expo, Belgium

Brussels, Belgium (2 October 2025) – Horse Powertrain, a leader in innovative and low-emission powertrain systems, will showcase, through its division Horse Technologies, a suite of range extender and combustion powertrains at Busworld Europe 2025.

The Horse M20 Hydrogen system can easily be fitted to any existing vehicle architecture, enabling low-emission alternative-fuelled commercial vehicles. Derived from an existing Horse Powertrain 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, the Horse M20 Hydrogen provides up to 90kW of power and 300Nm of torque. Along with meeting upcoming Euro7 standards around nitrogen oxide emissions, the engine produces less than one gram of CO 2 emitted per kilometer driven.

Three new Range Extender systems will be on display. The Horse H10 REX can deliver 70kW of continuous electric power from the 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol / ethanol combustion engine. The system is compatible with electrical architectures up to 800v, enabling fast charging. Fitted to a Marcopolo Volare Attack 9 Hybrid microbus with a 450km range, attendees to the show will be able to see the technology in position. The engine acts as an energy generator, allowing the vehicle to operate in its peak operating window for longer, increasing efficiency and lowering emissions.

The Horse M20 REX is a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder internal combustion engine that can produce 105kW of continuous electrical power through its generator for larger commercial vehicles. The power and durability of this engine system offer increased range and operation flexibility for buses and coaches which need to travel greater distances.

Also on the stand is the Horse K15 REX, which integrates a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder internal combustion engine with a generator and is capable of 65kW of continuous electrical power, with a maximum power of 80kW.

Matias Giannini, Chief Executive Officer at Horse Powertrain, said: “We are pleased to be working with Marcopolo to showcase our market-leading systems within a bus engine platform. This technology will allow buses and coaches across the globe to offer reliable and resilient services while continuing the global transition to net zero. At Horse Powertrain, we believe that there are many roads to net zero and that the use of hybrid technology in the bus sector will be key to reaching these goals.”

Patrice Haettel, CEO at Horse Technologies, added: “Our strength lies in our ability to deliver cutting-edge, flexible, high-performance technological solutions– such as our REX, hybrid and H2 systems – that meet the needs and regulations of regions around the world. The bus sector is a clear example of our technology in action. Hybrid technologies and range extender systems are key players in the advancement towards technological neutrality in the transport sector, especially in regions where charging infrastructure is not yet fully developed. We combine efficiency, reliability and industrial leadership, helping to make the global mobility transition possible.”

Range extender systems act as a generator to allow a vehicle to operate over an extended distance without relying solely on battery capacity, increasing long-distance autonomy and operational flexibility.

Horse Powertrain will exhibit its full range of products at Stand 705A, Hall 7 at Busworld Europe 2025, 4-9 October 2025 at the Brussels Expo, Belgium.

Marcopolo is a leading Brazilian bus, coach and rail manufacturer that specializes in producing bus bodies across 120 countries globally. Marcopolo will be integrating all Horse Powertrain systems into its buses around the world, the first being the Volare Attack 9 Hybrid, scheduled for launch in 2026.

Horse Powertrain aims to demonstrate the benefits of its technology for the bus and coach industry across global markets. These systems create a steppingstone from pure internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, allowing regions with less developed charging infrastructure to transition toward electrification and delivering on the road to net zero.