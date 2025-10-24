Auxillis Earns Better Health at Work Bronze Award for Championing Colleague Wellbeing

Peterlee-based employer Auxillis is celebrating after achieving the Better Health at Work Bronze Award, recognising the company’s ongoing commitment to colleague wellbeing and its efforts to create a healthier, happier workplace.

The Better Health at Work Award recognises and supports employers across the Northeast and Cumbria who are dedicated to improving staff wellbeing through practical, structured initiatives. To achieve the Bronze Award, organisations must demonstrate strong engagement with their workforce and meet several key criteria, including completing a health needs assessment, delivering at least three health campaigns, promoting mental health awareness, encouraging healthy eating, and reducing risks linked to smoking, alcohol, and drug use.

Auxillis began its journey towards the Bronze Award in late 2024, with the company’s dedicated team of Wellbeing Champions leading a wide range of initiatives to support both physical and mental health. Highlights have included on-site Health MOTs delivered in partnership with the NHS, Tea & Talk sessions encouraging open conversations around mental health, Resilience Sessions with Luke Ambler, founder of Andy’s Man Club, and a zero-alcohol tasting event to promote mindful drinking.

Auxillis has also introduced healthier food and drink options in its canteen, created a quiet wellbeing space for reflection or prayer, and continued to develop colleague resources such as a physical and mental health support app and financial wellbeing tools.

Operations Director, Kelly Graham said: “This achievement really reflects the passion and teamwork that makes Auxillis such a great place to work. Our colleagues have embraced every initiative with enthusiasm, supporting one another, sharing ideas, and making positive changes together. It’s been fantastic to see how our focus on wellbeing has brought people closer and made a real difference across the business. We’re already looking forward to building on this success as we work towards our Silver Award.”

The Bronze Award marks an important milestone for Auxillis, which continues to prioritise wellbeing as part of its wider health and safety commitment. With plans already underway for the Silver Award, the company remains dedicated to creating a workplace where every colleague feels supported, valued, and able to thrive.