Family owned motor retail group JCT600 has announced the selection of Auxillis to provide its Accident Aftercare programme.

Offering comprehensive 24/7 365 accident management including fault and non-fault assistance, Auxillis will deliver support for JCT600 customers driving 23 of the world’s best-known vehicle brands – from Bentley to VW – across its 54 dealerships.

With extensive experience of accident management service provision for the automotive sector, Auxillis’s specialist team will offer customers market leading hire and repair services. Working to market leading quality standards, Auxillis has a 12-month average NPS of 67% and on-line ratings with sites such as Trustpilot of 4.7 and Google 4.4, delivering Covid safe services.

“We had very exacting requirements for a new service provider. Of course, we needed to ensure the commercial offer was compelling, but we were impressed by Auxillis’s understanding of the market, our business and the service standards we expect” said Sam Tordoff, JCT600 Group Operations Manager. He added, “Our wider group relationship was also a factor, FMG already provide Accident Management services to JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions and this gave us an insight to the service philosophy and expertise”.

The JCT600 agreement marks another significant new business win for Auxillis in a period of exceptionally challenging economic circumstances. Commenting on the success Phill Witterick, Auxillis Commercial Director said, “We’re really pleased JCT600 selected us to provide Accident Aftercare. Gaining such a prestige account is always fantastic news but doing so during the pandemic is exceptional – not least as we completed the entire process ‘remotely’ no one involved has met face to face yet. But we hope to do so soon!”.

As JCT600 enter their 75th Anniversary year, Auxillis is developing a range of PR and marketing to launch and support the Accident Aftercare services.