AVI-8 Watches are proud to announce that they are an official partner of the Royal British Legion in their centenary year, and are launching a limited edition timepiece in support of the charity.

Limited to just 500 pieces, each of the Spitfire Type 300 Automatic Royal British Legion timepieces sold will help raise funds for this extraordinary British charity and support the crucial work they do for those who have served in the British Armed Forces and their families.

Mirroring the clear-cut legibility of the iconic Spitfire’s gauges and readouts, the Type 300’s indices, hands and layout form the primary blueprint of the dial. Completing the dial at the 6 O’clock position is the Royal British Legion’s trademarked two petal poppy, a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future. This poppy is also visible on the crown of the watch.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with AVI-8 and are incredibly grateful for their support. The limited edition timepiece is a wonderful way to mark this significant moment for the Royal British Legion, when we are celebrating 100 years of supporting the Armed Forces community. The funds raised from sales of the timepiece will ensure we can continue to provide life-long support to all serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.” – Ben France, Head of Corporate Partnerships, Royal British Legion

Please visit: AVI-8.co.uk