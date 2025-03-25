Award-winning Americana band, Morganway, head for The Cluny

Morganway are heading to The Cluny for the third time on April 4 on their latest tour.

The tour comes hot on the heels of the release of the six-piece band’s third album, Kill The Silence.

Since the album’s launch, the six-piece embarked on a record store tour, playing eight acoustic shows in five days. But then it’s on with the full tour and back to The Cluny.

“I love the Cluny,” says singer SJ Motrimer. “We’ve played Cluny 2 and Cluny 1 on our previous two tours, so we know it well and it’s always got such a nice vibe in there.”

Morganway play Cluny 1 on April 4. Tickets are available from their website.