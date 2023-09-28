AWARD-WINNING ATTRACTION LAUNCHES PUMPKIN PATCH…

A NORTH EAST scare park -voted the best in the country – is unveiling a second family friendly event, aimed specifically at the very young.

While weekend evenings at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield are strictly adults only with the return of Psycho Path, day times are all about the family.

Alongside the return of the highly popular Family Fright Fest, organisers have now introduced a sister event, Pumpkin Patch, which has been set up in a new area of the vast farm.

Pumpkin Patch opens on Sunday 8 October and then will run on 14 and 15 October, 21 and 22 October and from 28 October through to 31 October.

Visitors will not only be able to follow the Pumpkin Patch trail and pick their own pumpkin but can also enjoy fairground rides, a pumpkin carving station and face painting and even take a trip on the pumpkin train.

Live entertainment, a pumpkin pyramid perfect for photos, mini play park and a bouncy castle are just some of the fun on offer, ensuring the event is a great day out for all of the family.

A range of food and drink stalls will also be on offer, including favourites such as Greek food experts Acropolis, Poco Loco Mexican, Truly Madly Pizza, Meat Stack Burgers and Deep North Artisan Doughnuts.

Pumpkin Patch will sit alongside Family Fright Fest, which runs in a different area but over the same weekends with a packed programme including daily stage shows, fun and games barn and child-friendly scare mazes.

Nigel Holliday, one of the co-founders and directors of all of the attractions, is hoping the addition of Pumpkin Patch will be very popular.

“Every year Family Fright Fest sells out so we wanted to add in an additional element which centres around something synonymous with this time of year – pumpkins,” he said.

“As Lintz Hall Farm is such a huge area it’s great that we can run Pumpkin Patch in another part of the site, making it easily accessible.

“It’s going to be another brilliant day out for youngsters and their families.”

Tickets for Pumpkin Patch – which runs from 10am until 4pm are available at www.familyfrightfestuk.co.uk/pumpkin-patch while tickets for Family Fright Fest are available at www.familyfrightfestuk.co.uk

Pumpkin Patch tickets are £3 each with an additional cost for the pumpkins, which are priced according to weight.

Family Fright Fest will run every Saturday and Sunday from 14 October until 29 October, opening from 11am until 4pm. Ticket prices are from £6 for a child under 15 to £9 for adults, with a family ticket for five at £36.

Please follow and like us: