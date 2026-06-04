Award-Winning Hackstons Celebrates Father’s Day with Rare Bottles, Personalised Gifts and Whisky Cask Ownership

From leisurely breakfasts with FREE Bloody Marys, to sharing Côte de Bœuf steak bundles in brasserie and indulgent French mixed grills delivered to your door – Côte Brasserie has Father’s Day celebrations covered this June

Côte Brasserie has launched its Father’s Day celebrations the French way with indulgent menus, premium sharing dishes and free drinks for Dad – whether dining in one of its welcoming brasseries or enjoying a luxurious feast at home.

Available on Sunday 21st June, Côte’s Father’s Day celebrations include free drinks for dads all day, alongside exclusive set menus and premium steak specials designed for sharing.

For those starting celebrations early, Côte’s relaxed breakfast offering includes cooked breakfasts, eggs Benedict or lighter bites so every palate is catered for. From fluffy French toast to perfectly poached eggs, every dad dining for breakfast on Father’s Day will receive a FREE Bloody Mary or Virgin Mary.

Later in the day, guests can enjoy Côte’s specially curated Father’s Day Set Menu, available Sunday only, with two courses for £29.50 or three courses for £35.50. Showcasing French-inspired brasserie favourites and seasonal dishes, the menu offers an elevated yet relaxed dining experience perfect for celebrating together.

For those looking to go all out, Côte is also serving a special Sharing Côte de Bœuf Steak Bundle for £69.95 all weekend. Designed for sharing, the indulgent steak experience can be paired with Côte’s signature Côte Cuvée Red at a special promotional price, just £20 per carafe.

And no Father’s Day celebration would be complete without a toast to Dad, every father dining at Côte on Father’s Day will enjoy a complimentary crisp, cold beer on the house.

For those celebrating at home, Côte at Home is offering its biggest Father’s Day range yet, available for delivery from 17th-20th June 2026. Customers are encouraged to order by the end of the day on 18th June to guarantee delivery in time for Father’s Day.

New for 2026 is the Ultimate French Mixed Grill, a luxurious feast designed for sharing indoors or outdoors, whatever the British weather brings.

Serving up to six people and priced at £114.95, the show-stopping box includes a Côte de Bœuf from Côte’s in-house butchery, alongside sirloin steaks, Cumberland sausages and smoked back bacon, served with fried eggs, frites, garlic mushrooms, corn on the cob and creamy peppercorn sauce.

To make the occasion even more special, every Ultimate French Mixed Grill box also includes gifts for Dad – a Côte apron and wooden chopping board.

Customers can complete the feast with optional extras including Father’s Day cheese boards and Crumble Tarts, while beer bundles are available from £8.95. BBQ and mixed grill boxes start from £23.95, breakfast boxes from £29.95, and cheese gift boxes are available from just £10.95.

This Father’s Day, Côte at Home offers something better than the usual last-minute gift, premium cuts from Côte’s in-house butchery, French-inspired sharing dishes and carefully selected wines from Côte Uncorked, all designed to make celebrating effortless.

Steve Allen, Côte’s Executive Chef, said: “At Côte, we believe great food is about more than just nourishment, it’s about bringing people together and creating memorable moments. This Father’s Day, we’ve created experiences designed for sharing, whether that’s a relaxed breakfast, a luxurious steak feast in the brasserie or a restaurant-quality mixed grill enjoyed at home. With complimentary drinks for Dad and indulgent French-inspired dishes throughout, we hope to make the occasion truly special.”