World-class art educator receives honour from University of Sunderland

An educator who champions art in education on a global stage has been recognised by the University of Sunderland at its summer graduations 2026.

Susan Coles has received an honorary fellowship from the University for her contributions to art education regionally and internationally.

Joining thousands of students graduating this summer, Susan was awarded her honour at The Fire Station in the heart of the city (9 July).

Susan said: “‘This is a deeply personal honour. To be recognised in the north-east, the place that has shaped so much of who I am, for a lifetime spent championing art education feels both humbling and joyful.

“Art education has been at the heart of my life, so this feels like a celebration not only of my own journey, but of the educators, artists and young people who have shared it with me.”

Born and educated in Darlington, Susan went on to study a Bachelor of Fine Art degree at Cardiff College of Art.

After moving back to the north-east, Susan gained a PGCE in art and design at Newcastle University. During her teaching career, Susan held various positions at Hylton Red House School in Sunderland and Biddick School in Washington.

In 2000, Susan became an advanced skills teacher with Sunderland City Council and went on to gain a master’s degree with distinction in Fine Art and Education at Northumbria University.

In 2007, Susan became an independent consultant advisor which saw her deliver advice and professional development to schools and organisations across the country.

Susan founded the North East Art Teacher Educator Network that brings together art educators from across the region to advocate for art education and collaborate with one another.

Susan served as president of NSEAD: The National Society for Education in Art and Design, between 2012-14 and was honoured with a fellowship of the organisation.

In 2012 alongside Sharon Hodgson MP, Susan helped establish the All Party Parliamentary Group on Art, Craft and Design in Education, sitting as its current secretary, helping guide policy on arts education in the UK.

Alongside this, Susan is the Chair of the board of Trustees at several charities, an Associate of The Big Draw, a trustee of AccessArt – a national subject association for Art, sits on many advisory boards, and is a proud Chair of Governors at Brighton Avenue Primary School in Gateshead.

In 2025, Susan was elected for a third term as Vice President of the International Society of Education through Art, the official UNESCO organisation for visual art education globally, and advocates for art education around the world. She has given keynote speeches at Conferences at home and abroad.

Susan is a visiting professor in Education through Art at the University. She is also a practising artist and one of the founders of the national and international Sketchbook Circle project which supports teachers with their own art practice.