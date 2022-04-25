The shortlisting for The Generation for Change (G4C) Awards 2022 has been announced, along with headline sponsor, Northern Counties Builders Federation.

The awards will be held at the Hilton NewcastleGateshead on 27 May with over 50 nominees in the various categories.

G4C is part of Constructing Excellence, harnessing the young professional voice and helping to drive continuous improvement in the UK built environment industry.

The award categories include: Apprentice of the Year – Trade, Apprentice of the Year – Technical, Student of the Year, Trainee of the Year, New Professional of the Year, Mentor of the Year and G4C Future Leader.

Jack Brayford, business development manager, Northern, Kier Construction, won the G4C Future Leader title in 2021. He said: “The G4C Awards are always a key highlight of the calendar year. They provide an opportunity to celebrate the great work of aspiring professionals within the industry, as well as the organisations that support them.

“Winning the Future Leader award was one of the most rewarding moments of my career so far. From starting off as a marketing placement student to leading the business development regionally for Kier in just six years, it was fantastic to be acknowledged for the start I have made and gives me the strong foundations to continue my professional development.

“It shows that with determination and a desire to succeed, the opportunities and progression paths are there to be created and G4C is the perfect platform to attract and develop the next generation of industry leaders within the built environment.”

Tony Kay, president, Northern Counties Builders Federation, said: “The G4C Awards highlights our region’s talented young people, projects and, most importantly, the organisations who have invested in their development. It is an opportunity to acknowledge the good work of young people across all spectrums of our industry. As such, we are keen to continue our ongoing support for the G4C Awards as headline sponsor and look forward to what will be a great night.”

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive, Constructing Excellence in the North East, said: “This is the seventh year of the G4C Awards and we would like to thank Northern Counties Builders Federation for its unwavering support.

“Yet again, we have received an exceptionally high-calibre of entries and we wish all nominees the best of luck on the night.”