Azets, a top ten UK accounting, tax and business advisory firm and the largest regional professional services firm for SMEs in the UK, has announced the appointment of Emily Evans and Nikki Stephenson to boost the firm’s Corporate Finance and Banking teams.

Emily Evans joins as an apprentice in the North East Corporate Finance team from Northumbria University where she studied Maths. She is the first apprentice taken on by the firm in Corporate Finance in the North East, reflecting the growing opportunities for apprentices looking for a career in professional services.

Nikki Stephenson, who is also a graduate of Northumbria University, joins from HSBC as an Assistant Manager in the Banking team. Her role will be to help businesses access funding to support their growth aspirations.

These appointments will enhance Azets’ deal capabilities in the North East as they look to grow the team after strong deal activity in 2021.

Graham Cornforth, head of Corporate Finance at Azets in the North East said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily and Nikki to Azets. We’re anticipating a buoyant start to 2022 and continue to grow and expand our regional capability to support demand from the region’s entrepreneurs. Their appointments are a reflection on the growing reputation of Azets and our Corporate Finance and Banking teams. Our approach is all about working alongside our colleagues from across the practice to provide full service support to clients throughout their growth journey, helping them fulfil their ambitions and ultimately exit.”

Earlier this year Azets in the North East announced ambitious plans to grow within the next 5 years by increasing revenue three-fold by a combination of organic growth and compatible acquisitions creating around 100 additional, new jobs and taking turnover to around £30m.

Phil Empson, Funding and Strategic Partnership Director said:

“There has never been a better time to think about joining Azets as we look to capitalise on growth to date and accelerate the next phase of development. We are actively looking to add talented people to our team in the North East at all levels, from school leavers to partners and everything in between. The region is booming thanks in part to high profile investments and it’s a great time to join a growing firm with ambitious plans.”

All vacancies can be found at www.azets.co.uk/careers where applications from those who are looking to work flexibly or preferring to work part-time, reduced hours or term-time only are encouraged.