Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisors to SMEs, has appointed Nick McCarthy to strengthen its forensic accounting offering in the North East.

Nick McCarthy has joined the firm from a forensic accounting practice in Newcastle. He’ll be based in Azets’ Durham office covering the firm’s eight offices in the North East.

Nick is experienced in a variety of forensic engagements, most notably assisting lawyers in relation to valuation and quantum of loss issues and financial analysis pursuant to employee and director misfeasance investigations.

Nick’s appointment will strengthen Azets’ support to law firms in the region, supplementing a 12 strong national team.

Nick said on his appointment:

“I’m excited to join Azets at a time when the business is undergoing a rapid expansion. There is a scarcity of forensic accountants in the North East, and I hope my presence will give local clients the opportunity to find a nearby forensic accounting specialist instead of having to look further afield.”

James Hamilton, Head of Forensic Accounting, at Azets said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Nick to our expanding team. We’re one of the few firms to have a dedicated forensic accounting practice based in the region as part of a highly experienced national team dealing with a variety of family, commercial and criminal cases.

Nick’s knowledge and experience will also be a real benefit to our clients looking to prevent and mitigate the impact of fraud. We are seeing a rise in reported fraud during the pandemic as difficult trading conditions create both an enhanced motivation for fraud and reduced profits with which to conceal the impact.”