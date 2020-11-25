Babworth Crematorium, at Retford, is giving three charities a total of more than £5,500 in donations, which it raised as part of its metal recycling scheme.

With the consent of families, metals recovered during cremation are recycled and any money raised at each of the 34 crematoria and cemeteries nationwide operated by Westerleigh Group are used to support local worthy causes.

Babworth Crematorium is giving £2,001.45 to Bassetlaw Hospice and £1,750 each to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and the Retford Lions.

Amanda Carr, site manager at the crematorium, said: “All these organisations do such incredible work trying to enhance and make a positive difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“It’s an honour to be able to provide them with some financial support, especially during these particularly challenging times.”

Bassetlaw Hospice provides palliative care for patients who have been diagnosed with cancer or a progressive long-term condition. It exists to support the patient and their families to achieve the best quality of life.

Amanda said: “Every year, the charity needs to raise a minimum of £350,000. During this year’s lockdowns, its shops have closed, which means it has missed out on a vital source of income, so we are really pleased to be able to provide them with some money to support their amazing work.

“Retford Lions do so many positive things in our community; they work with local authorities, health service providers, community groups and many other organisations to help identify and support those who will benefit from the assistance of Lions Clubs.

“They do things like disability games, create life-enhancing memorable moments, help those facing financial difficulties and participate in community celebrations in different cultures.

“They also help people in Retford who are unable to access any social funds, so the Lions help them to buy things such as wheelchairs or other equipment which they need but can’t get the support from elsewhere in order to acquire.

“The air ambulance is a much-needed service in the local community and, despite the life-saving nature of their work, like many charity organisations they rely so heavily on donations to continue to operate.”