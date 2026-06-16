Nearly a quarter of property transactions can collapse before completion, with survey findings often triggering renegotiation, delay or buyer withdrawal

Moving Compared warns buyers not to treat surveys as an optional extra as hidden defects can turn an upfront check into a much bigger financial risk

House surveys can cost between £300 and £1,500+

Around 23% of property transactions collapse before completion

UK residential property transactions fell 3% month-on-month in April 2026, from 103,910 to 101,030

AI Overviews are increasingly appearing across more than 5,000 monthly UK searches linked to house survey costs and survey types

High-intent AI search queries include “house survey cost” and “do I need a survey when buying a house”

As buyers and sellers navigate a fragile housing market, Moving Compared , the UK’s leading home moving hub, helping buyers and sellers compare trusted conveyancers, surveyors and essential moving services, warns that surveys are becoming one of the most important hidden pressure points in the moving journey. House surveys can cost between £300 and £1,500+, but treating them as an optional extra can leave buyers exposed to far larger costs if damp, structural movement or other defects emerge too late. The risk is not just the upfront cost of the report, but what the findings can do to the transaction; recent market analysis suggests around 23% of property transactions collapse before completion, while survey results can trigger renegotiation, further checks, mortgage delays or buyer withdrawal. Moving Compared says the affordability conversation around buying a home often focuses on deposits, mortgage rates and house prices, but gives less attention to the checks that protect buyers before contracts are exchanged.

The pressure comes at a point when the wider housing market is already exposed to delays and uncertainty. HMRC data shows seasonally adjusted UK residential property transactions fell 3% month-on-month in April 2026, underlining how sensitive the market remains to affordability pressures, confidence and completion risk. For buyers already managing conveyancing, mortgage checks, removal quotes and completion deadlines, surveys can feel like yet another cost to contain; AI-led search data shows increased queries across more than 5,000 monthly UK searches linked to survey costs, including “house survey cost”, “types of house survey” and “do I need a survey when buying a house”. In a market where a single bad survey can lead to renegotiation, delay or withdrawal, clearer comparison and earlier planning will help movers understand what level of inspection they need before costs build up late in the process.

About Moving Compared

Moving Compared is the UK’s leading home moving hub, helping buyers, sellers and movers compare quotes from trusted professionals across conveyancing, surveying and moving services. Built to make the moving process clearer and less stressful, Moving Compared connects users with vetted, reviewed and rated partners, giving movers a simple way to compare services, understand costs and choose the right professionals for their move.

The platform brings conveyancing, surveying and removals into one place, helping users save time, reduce uncertainty and avoid last-minute cost surprises during one of the most expensive and complex moments in the property journey.