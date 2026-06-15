Second St Modwen show home in Teesside region opens this weekend

Hot on the heels of the first St Modwen show home opening, the housebuilder’s Teesside team are unveiling a brand a new three-bedroom semi-detached property which is equally enticing for buyers.

The Turnley style of home at St Modwen Homes’ Ember Park development in Middlesbrough will open its doors for the first time on Saturday 13th June. It has been expertly designed by Graham Fuller Interiors and is sure to impress visitors with its cohesive and incredibly well-co-ordinated scheme that flows through the home.

“We are very pleased to unveil the second show home in our region. It is very different from the first, a four bedroom Hillgate style home at our Collier Field development in Brough With St Giles, near Catterick, which expertly showcases the versatility of our home designs and how they inspire amazing interiors,” said Tom Breckon, Sales Manager St Modwen Homes Teesside. “This home is on trend, stylish and we are sure visitors will absolutely love it!”

The three-bedroom Turnley house type encapsulates a theme of rust, copper, amber, black and cream and has textured wallpaper and fabrics. A striking black kitchen creates an interior statement giving endless styling options.

The property has a handy hallway with living room to one side, and dining kitchen with separate utility to the rear. Also downstairs is a guest WC and useful storage. Upstairs are three generous bedrooms, the main bedroom which has a feature headboard, highlighting a trend for hotel style chic, plus a handy ensuite.

There are two further bedrooms, the second which also features a striking headboard and statement ceiling which would be easy for homeowners to replicate. Bedroom three, which is truly delightful, showcases a circus theme complete with ‘big-top’ canopied bed. The main family bathroom leads from the central landing.

Tom added; “The Turnley home is ideal for families with spaces designed to suit modern family life including places to play, work, study and welcome guests for drinks, dinner or simply for a cuppa and a catch up.

“It’s a home that has been well thought out, and the feedback we have received on this house type has been incredibly positive.”

Buyers at Ember Park could benefit from current offers which include 5% towards deposit or stamp duty, or an option to exchange a current home.

A fantastic range of 2, 3- and 4- bedroom homes are available from £155,000.

Ember Park is located Off Trunk Road (A1085), Middlesbrough, TS6 6TR

Further information about current offers and house types available can be found by visiting https://www.stmodwenhomes.co.uk/new-homes-for-sale/north-east/ember-park-middlesbrough