Banks Property Introduces New Tudhoe Residential Development Plans At Community Events

Members of the Banks Property project team speaking to visitors at the Tudhoe consultation event

Local residents have been taking a first look at plans for a new high-quality residential development to the south of Durham City.

North East developer Banks Property is looking to build around 350 new homes on a 15- hectare site off York Hill Road in Tudhoe, which would include 15 per cent affordable housing.

The County Durham-headquartered firm held two events to share information about the development with local people and to give them a chance to provide feedback to the project team about what’s being put forward.

The proposed development would include a range of modern, energy efficient and sustainable house types, including bungalows, while each property would come equipped with its own electric car charging point.

A range of contract opportunities will also be made available to local suppliers for different aspects of the scheme, while a local biodiversity net gain of at least ten per cent would also be delivered, with a full ecological strategy now in development to ensure the maximum range of environmental benefits can be achieved.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Durham County Council over the summer, with a view to it coming before the Council’s planning committee around the end of the year.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at The Banks Group, says: “We’re grateful to everyone who came to our events to find out more about our Tudhoe proposals and very encouraged by the positive responses we had from many of our visitors to the types of homes that we’re looking to build.

“There’s a clear need for more high-quality housing sites within reach of Durham City, but there are only a limited number of locations in which they might be found.

“This site, which sits outside the designated green belt, would benefit from excellent access to the surrounding transport network and would sit just a short distance from both Durham City and Spennymoor, making both locations accessible in a matter of minutes.

“We want to further increase the long-term investment we’re making in our home county and are confident that there would be significant demand for new homes in this location.”

For further information on Banks Property’s proposed Tudhoe development and to provide feedback on the project plans, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/tudhoe