South of England Show 2025: A Celebration of Countryside Life in the Heart of Sussex

The South of England Show returns for 2025 with its signature blend of rural charm, family entertainment, and agricultural excellence. Held from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 June at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex, this annual event is one of the most beloved and significant showcases of British country life.

A Historic Showcase of Rural Heritage

Organised by the South of England Agricultural Society, the show dates back over five decades and attracts around 80,000 visitors each year. It has become a staple in the UK’s agricultural calendar, providing a platform for farming communities, countryside crafts, and heritage preservation.

This year’s theme is all about connecting people with the countryside, with a renewed focus on sustainability, innovation in agriculture, and family-friendly rural experiences.

What to Expect at the 2025 Show

From livestock and equestrian events to artisan food markets and hands-on activities, the South of England Show offers something for every age and interest.

🐄 Livestock Displays & Competitions

Visitors can explore extensive livestock rings featuring top-tier cattle, sheep, pigs, and goats. Daily judging showcases the best of British breeds and agricultural standards.

🐴 Equestrian Excellence

Equestrian fans will enjoy international showjumping, heavy horse competitions, and the ever-popular scurry driving. These fast-paced and skill-heavy displays are a highlight of the showground’s main arena.

🎯 Countryside Skills & Country Pursuits

A wide range of country sports and traditional skills will be demonstrated, including:

Falconry displays

Axe chopping

Archery

Fly casting

Woodland crafts and forestry techniques

Ferret racing

Search and rescue dog demos

Medieval and Saxon reenactments also add a vibrant educational twist for families.

🍴 Food, Farming & Sustainability

The Grape & Grain Walk returns with its showcase of local wines, beers, and spirits, while the Food Hall overflows with regional produce and gourmet treats.

The Farming Zone explores future farming trends, renewable technologies, and modern agriculture—bridging the gap between traditional methods and sustainable innovation.

🎠 Family Entertainment & Hands-On Fun

The South of England Show is a haven for children and young people. Activities include:

Petting zoos featuring pygmy goats and alpacas

Vintage funfair rides

Tractor and machinery displays

Rural crafts workshops

Pony rides

Outdoor adventure zones

Practical Information

📍 Location:

South of England Showground, Selsfield Road, Ardingly, West Sussex RH17 6TL

🕘 Opening Hours:

Daily from 9:00am – 6:30pm

🎟️ Ticket Prices:

Adults: £24.30 (advance) / £27 on the gate

Students/Seniors: £22.50 (advance) / £25 on the gate

Children under 16: Free (suggested £2 donation for ages 5–15)

South of England Agricultural Society Members: Free

Advance tickets are available online and are recommended for quicker entry and savings.

🚗 Parking:

Free onsite parking is available, including Blue Badge spaces near the entrances.

🚆 Getting There:

Visitors can travel via Haywards Heath train station, which is served by direct routes from London, Brighton, and Gatwick. Shuttle services and taxis are available for the short journey to the showground.

Accessibility & Dog Policy

The showground is wheelchair accessible and offers disabled facilities throughout.

Entry is free for carers accompanying a paying guest with proof of status.

Dogs are welcome but should be kept on leads. Note that some areas may be restricted and shaded spots limited on hot days.

Why Visit the South of England Show 2025?

This event blends the very best of British countryside culture with modern farming, sustainability, and engaging family attractions. Whether you’re a local, a farming professional, or simply curious about rural life, the South of England Show offers a warm and enriching day out.

From the bustling trade stands and pop-up food markets to the spectacle of livestock and equestrian displays, it’s an experience that stays with visitors long after the gates close.

Plan your visit now and celebrate the vibrant traditions and future of the British countryside at the South of England Show 2025.

Let me know if you’d like a downloadable itinerary, a breakdown of events per day, or tips for making the most of your family visit.