The Bannatyne Spas in Ingleby Barwick, Darlington and Durham have reopened (July 17) following the relaxing of lockdown restrictions.

The company has undertaken an extensive assessment of the COVID-19 infection risk to guests and staff and has made changes to its working practices to reduce the risk as far as practicable and deliver first class, professional services.

These include:

Operating at a reduced capacity

Pre-booked appointments

Attending appointments alone

Completing medical questionnaires in advance online

Ensuring you are well on the day of the appointment

Temperature screening at reception

Hand sanitising stations prior to entering the Spa

A rigorous cleaning regime is being employed in the Spa to ensure everyone’s safety, with high contact areas being sanitised after every client visit

Time is allowed after each appointment for sanitisation of the treatment room, manicure stations, pedicure thrones and common areas of the Spa

After each treatment, the utensils and products are sanitised

Therapists will be wearing visors and appropriate PPE

Guests will be asked to wear face masks

Payment using a contactless method or by the 360 Bannatyne Wristband.

Phase one of reopening is for selected treatments only. Official regulations do not permit any facial treatments being carried out at this time and spa days are expected to be re-introduced during August.

The Bannatyne Health Clubs in Ingleby Barwick, Darlington and Durham will open its doors to members on July 25 in line with Government guidance.

Karen Wilkinson, Group CX & Spa Director, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome guests back to our Ingleby, Darlington and Durham spas. There has been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to ensure that all our spas are safe for both guests and staff.

“We want to offer a pleasant and relaxing experience and I am sure that there are many people ready to be pampered after the last difficult months. Although we are not able to offer our full range of treatments yet there are a number of special offers available. I think we all deserve a treat after a prolonged period of lockdown and our therapists can’t wait to welcome guests back.”

To book a spa experience or treatment online, please visit: https://spa.bannatyne.co.uk/.