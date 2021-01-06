If you are going to bet and win on American Football, according to ATS.io there are some things you will need to know.

Aim

The overall purpose of American football is to get the ball across the goal line of the end zone. This results in a touchdown for the team that manages to accomplish the goal. A team does this either through the air or ground by passing or running with it.

Downs

Understanding downs is the most important part when it comes to figuring out the sport. The offensive team is tasked with moving the ball 10 yards every 4 downs. If the team is incapable of moving the ball forward 10 yards within 4 downs, they turn the ball over to the opposition. However, in football, teams generally punt the ball on the 4th down if they are too far away from an easy conversion.

Team

In football, there are 11 players on each side of the ball at any given time.

Timing

The game consists of 4 quarters. Each quarter lasts for 15 minutes each. In football, there are 12-minute halftimes and each team has 3-time outs to work with each half. If the game remains tied at the end of 4 quarters, there is a 15 minute sudden-death overtime to settle it. If the game is still tied after this, the game results in a tie for each team.

Scoring

A regular touchdown is worth a total of 6 points. It is considered scored when a player crosses the goal line with possession of the ball.

A field goal is another way to score and it is worth a total of 3 points. These are usually attempted when it is 4th down and the distance is less than 60 yards away.

After a touchdown, a team can attempt an extra point which is a short field goal worth a total of 1 point. The team can also decide to go for it from the same distance and if they convert, they would be awarded a total of 2 points.

A defense can score a safety earning its team 2 points if it tackles a member of the opposing team in their end zone.