J.D. Power shows OMODA&JAECOO’S global growth is built on customer satisfaction

OMODA&JAECOO marks a year of rapid progress as its growth and market demand has helped parent company, Chery Group, earn top honours in the 2025 J.D. Power China Sales Service Satisfaction Index

This achievement reflects a user-first philosophy and a commitment to quality and service that is shaping the brand’s growth around the world

In just over two years, OMODA&JAECOO has sold more than 570,000 vehicles and established a presence in 44 markets, with new energy vehicles now making up more than half of total sales

The UK has quickly become part of this success story: the JAECOO 7 has surpassed 10,000 orders in only seven months, while the OMODA 9 SHS demonstrated its long-range hybrid credentials with a nine-country European drive that beat WLTP efficiency figures

In the coming months, the range will expand again with the arrival of the more compact JAECOO 5 – available with ICE and all-electric powertrains – bringing OMODA&JAECOO’s mix of design, versatility and technology to an even broader audience, alongside the revised MY25 OMODA 5 and E5

Investment in localised services and a growing dealer network continue to underpin the brand’s aim of delivering a consistent, high-quality ownership experience worldwide

London, 7 August 2025 – OMODA&JAECOO celebrates a year of strong momentum as its parent company, Chery Group, secured the top spot among independent brands in the recent 2025 J.D. Power China Sales Service Satisfaction Index (SSI). This recognition highlights the Group’s user‑oriented philosophy and long‑term commitment to quality and service – values that are already shaping OMODA&JAECOO’s fast-growing presence worldwide.

In the UK, OMODA&JAECOO has quickly carved out a place on the road with a line‑up that speaks to different sides of modern life. The design‑led OMODA 9 SHS brings a sleek, cosmopolitan edge – its recent nine‑country European tour on a single tank proving that style and long‑range hybrid efficiency can travel hand in hand, even beyond WLTP expectations. By contrast, the more traditional SUV design language of the JAECOO 7 has struck a chord with drivers looking for genuine off-road capability alongside refined urban confidence, achieving more than 10,000 orders in its first seven months. With the addition of the more compact JAECOO 5 imminent – available in both ICE and all-electric powertrains – the brand continues to focus on bringing its distinctive mix of design, versatility and technology to an even wider audience.

This success is underpinned by OMODA&JAECOO’s strategy of combining global design and engineering expertise with a deeply localised approach. Drawing on the service philosophy of its parent company, the brand has invested in market‑specific infrastructure and support – such as large‑scale regional spare parts warehouses in key territories – to ensure that its aftersales standards match its ambitions. This focus on localisation is now being extended across Europe, including the UK – evident with its 75+-strong dealer network – with a clear goal of delivering the same standard of ownership experience worldwide.

Gary Lan, CEO of OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “Recognition at J.D. Power for our parent company confirms the strength of the user‑first philosophy that drives everything we do. Here in the UK, the response to our first year has been remarkable – customers have embraced our fresh approach, from the design and technology of our vehicles to the service and support that surrounds them. The momentum we are seeing today is just the beginning; with new models like the JAECOO 5 on the horizon, and a growing retail network, we are shaping a brand that is here to stay.”

Globally, OMODA&JAECOO continues to grow at pace. More than 570,000 vehicles have been sold worldwide in just over two years, with the brand house now present in 44 markets. Its innovative Super Hybrid System is a key driver of that growth, with new energy vehicles (super hybrids and EVs) already accounting for more than half of global sales. By combining forward‑thinking design, new energy solutions and an unwavering focus on customer needs, OMODA&JAECOO is setting new benchmarks in a fast‑evolving automotive landscape.