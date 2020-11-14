myFirst release two new child tech devices; the 4G LTE Music Smart Watchphone, myFirst Fone R1, and the world’s first Bone Conduction Wireless Headphones that’s specially designed for kids, myFirst Headphones BC Wireless. The combination of these two devices allows parents to stay connected and kids can enjoy music safely with the open-ear designed headphones.

myFirst is a Singapore kids tech company. Through fun learning in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) myFirst’s range can enchant, intrigue and bring out the best in your child while engaging kids with technological advancements which helps with cognitive learning.

“Since the first launched of myFirst Fone in 2016, we have received a lot of feedback and suggestions from parents on how to improve our myFirst Fone. This year, we are proud to launch one of the best smartwatch phones in the market for the next-gen kids. We combined the traditional round shape watch design with the most wanted features like music, digital camera, fitness tracker and 4G connectivity to allow the parents and kids stay connected especially with video calls even whilst on the move. When kids pair the R1 Smart Watchphone with our open-ear Headphones BC Wireless, they can enjoy music while still be aware of environmental sounds. R1 and BC Wireless are the best on the move entertainment and communication combo for kids ever. We believe all kids will love them.” says G-Jay Yong, founder of myFirst.

By using cellular networks, both myFirst Fone R1 and the parent’s smartphone are able to converse in real-time through voice calls and video calls just like a regular phone. All data connectivity is SSL encrypted for complete privacy. The R1 device is only contactable by authorised phone numbers set via the myFirst Fone App. Parents are able to get notifications if your child crosses the designated safety zone through the Geo Fencing Area Alert and one touch SOS is just a button away for your kids to send a distress signal to the parents.

The latest myFirst Fone R1 comes with MP3 player and built-in loudspeaker that provides up to 10 hours playback time which is great for music or listening to audiobooks. myFirst Fone R1 is also equipped with a pedometer which accurately captures steps taken. It encourages your child to build healthy habits by achieving daily step targets. The 2MP built in camera can also take sharp and vibrant photos to share with their loved ones. Meanwhile, the shaketo-make-friends feature is able to broaden the child’s interpersonal skills. When two or more myFirst Fone devices are nearby, kids can add their friends easily.

The Headphones BC Wireless comes with open-ear design to ensure safety and it’s made of titanium covered with soft rubber. It is extremely lightweight at only 26 grams for utmost comfort and with the flexible ear hook, is suitable for long hours of wearing. With IPX6 sweat and water-resistance qualities, these headphones will be the perfect companion for active kids during their favourite indoor or outdoor activities. Lastly, Headphones BC Wireless comes with built-in microphone that is great to pair up with laptop for home-based learning. Learning never gets bored with myFirst Headphones BC Wireless!

Order the myFirst Fone R1 £149.99 and the BC Wireless Headphones £79.99 from https://myfirst.tech/