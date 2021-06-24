Euro 2020 has just kicked off and if you’re a football fan, then you’re likely to be a die-hard follower of your nation’s team. However, if watching the footie isn’t enough for you and you want to get a piece of the action — to show off your fast-footwork and top goal-scoring skills — then these online football-themed games are likely to score highly in your books. So long as you avoid going off-side and scoring own goals, you could strike lucky in these fantastical footie games, bringing home the trophy and the jackpot.

So, throw on your lucky football shirt and prepare your best chants because you could be the top goal-scorer in these football-themed games. We all know that footballers’ have enviable salaries, so, should you prove your skills on the pitch, you could walk away with a juicy jackpot that will make you feel like the man of the match. When you play online casino games in UK, you can choose from a range of themed games and if you fancy tackling some football games, then we’ve found some for you to get playing right now.

Live Football Studio

Get stuck into a thrilling match, which will provide you with some fast-paced footie action, a live dealer and some lucrative potential pay-outs. This Dragon-Tiger inspired game will see you enter a football stadium and be joined by a professional dealer, who stands behind a table shaped like a football pitch. The table is divided into two sections, one side for home and the other for away. You’ll be able to keep track of all of the action in the game by viewing the recent results which will appear at the bottom of your screen.

There are two teams, home and away, and the dealer will draw one card for each team. The concept of the game is simple, the team that achieves the highest number will win that round and it’s your job to bet on the team that you think will win each round. You can also choose to wager on the result being a tie and this will pay out at a rate of 11:1. A standard bet made on either a home or an away win will provide you with a return of 1:1.

This game is well and truly designed with the most avid of football fans in mind, since you don’t need to miss out on any of the football action taking place in the real world. The live dealer will double as your own personal football commentator, updating you on the matches that are taking place in real time, whilst you play. This means that you could be staying one step ahead of the Euro’s games whilst getting a slice of the action for yourself.

Live Football Roulette

If you’re a fan of Live Roulette, where you’re joined by a live dealer and get to have an immersive, classy casino experience, then this live Roulette-football hybrid game could hit the back of the net. Sports fans will be able to enjoy the classic game but with a twist, and since you can interact with other players in the live chatroom, you could be placing your bets and discussing the latest fixtures at the same time. The backdrop of the game features streams of real-life football matches and schedules of future games, with additional stats and players popping up, so this theme fails to disappoint.

The game features an exciting side-bet, aptly named ‘Goal!’ which can pay-out up to 100 times your initial stake. Although this game is football-themed, the table features all of the classic aspects that you would expect to see on a traditional Roulette table. This includes a Lucky Dip feature which will select between five, seven or eight random numbers for you to bet on. This feature is a great option for those indecisive players who don’t know which number to bet on and are under pressure by the fast-paced nature of the game.

As previously mentioned, this game features a ‘goal’ side bet, which can be put into play by placing a bet on the goal section of the grid. This bet will randomly choose five numbers for you on the grid which will appear in the form of football shirts. It’s up to you whether you fancy your odds on these numbers, but if they take your fancy, you can use the goal square on the grid to place your bets. Your pay-out for a successful goal side bet could range from three times your initial stake to 100 times, so if you fancy your striking skills then this could reward a successful bet highly.