The coveted brand created by Monique Thomas, creates handmade, design-led brooches that enhance and reflect the customer’s style.

With so many elegant and exciting ways to wear a brooch, the brand allows the wearer to experiment and be creative with their individuality, as Monique truly believes it’s something essential to everyone and is worth celebrating.

Monique Thomas inspires every individual to embrace their differences, encouraging them to be themselves and embrace their creativity.

The debut collection entitled ‘Uncommon’, features a modern range of gold and silver brooches. Influenced by geometric shapes and the organic style alongside forms created using ceramic art, they provide the perfect prominent look that push the boundaries of traditional fashion accessories.

http://www.betheother.com