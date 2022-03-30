BEANIES bound for Ukraine have been rolling off the knitting machines at a Teesside care home – as residents bid to help those displaced by the war with Russia.

After watching news of the conflict on television, residents at The Gables Care Home, on Highfield Road, in Middlesbrough, wanted to do something to support Ukrainians affected by the fighting.

So they got to work producing warm clothing, including beanie hats, gloves and ear muffs, to send via the Facebook group “Ukraine Support Collection – Tees Valley”.

The group’s about section on the social network states: “These collections will be taken to a charity to be transported to the bordering countries that are currently receiving those fleeing the war.”

The idea for donating the knitwear came from resident Patricia Carr, 84, who spoke with the home’s activities coordinator, Alison Cochrane, before they discussed it with fellow residents at a coffee morning.

Patricia said: “It was so nice everyone agreed to help the people in Ukraine. It must be terrible for them.”

Alison said: “Everyone decided it was a brilliant idea from Patricia.

“They have all enjoyed making the beanies, doing something so meaningful and feeling they were making a difference to the people who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine. We’re all so proud of them.”

Resident Connie Clapp, 90, added: “It’s so good to help other people.”

Wool for the project was donated to the care home after Alison posted an appeal on a Facebook community group.

Bags of wool came from Maureen Turner and Jan Craggs, both from Ormesby, Georgina Rowcroft, from Redcar, and Jenny Bromfield.

Dave Leen, from Ormesby Alarms, and his brother also donated £40 for residents to buy supplies.

In addition to the donations to the Ukraine appeal, beanies have been sent to the charity The Mission to Seafarers, Teesport, via Father Dominique Minskip, from St Joseph’s Church, on Park Road South.

Alison added: “We were all thrilled by the response we had to our wool appeal and can’t thank everyone enough for donating.

“Every ounce of wool we’ve been sent or purchased through donations has been used to make beanies for two very worthy causes.”