- Stoke-on-Trent is the most beauty obsessed city in the UK.
- Northampton is in second, followed by Bolton, London and Luton, respectively.
- Scotland’s most glamour-loving city is Aberdeen, earning spot seven on the UK-wide list
In the UK, billions of pounds are spent each year at hair and beauty salons. In a beauty-obsessed nation, which city is the glamour capital?
According to a new study by makeup experts Cosmetify, Stoke-on-Trent is the most beauty obsessed city in the UK.
In the study, the top 30 most populated cities within the UK were compared by looking at the number of registered beauty businesses in each against the size of their populations.
Stoke-on-Trent is the clear winner with 554 beauty businesses against a population of 387,785 people. That’s 142 beauty businesses per 100,000 people.
Northampton takes position two with 128 beauty businesses per 100,000 people. Next is Bolton with 127 businesses focused on beauty for every 100,000 people. Position four is earned by London – for every 100,000 people there are 118 beauty businesses. Rounding out the top five is Luton with 117 beauty businesses per 100,000 people.
Scotland’s most glamourous city is Aberdeen, in position seven on the overall list with 101 beauty business per 100,000 people. This puts it ahead of Edinburgh and Glasgow, in positions 16 and 17, respectively.
Welsh capital Cardiff holds the title of 13th most beauty obsessed city in the UK, with 71 beauty businesses for every 100,000 people.
Belfast ranks 29th out of 30, with 31 beauty businesses per 100,00 people in the Northern Irish capital.
Brighton is the city with the fewest beauty businesses per capita, with 166 against a population of 612,159 people. That’s 27 beauty focussed businesses per 100,000 people.
Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Cosmetify said: “The pandemic may have altered our beauty routines for a while, but people still care about living glamorously as life returns to normal. Getting a haircut or other beauty treatment is not just for appearances but for many people also an act of self-care.”
Most glamorous cities ranked
|Rank
|City
|Population size
|Number of beauty businesses per city
|Beauty businesses per 100,000 people
|1.
|Stoke-on-Trent
|387,785
|554
|142
|2.
|Northampton
|195,000
|251
|128
|3.
|Bolton
|262,400
|334
|127
|4.
|London
|9,425,622
|11,177
|118
|5.
|Luton
|203,201
|238
|117
|6.
|Derby
|236,300
|274
|115
|7.
|Aberdeen
|192,080
|195
|101
|8.
|Liverpool
|906443
|815
|89
|9.
|Wolverhampton
|236,000
|209
|88
|10.
|Leicester
|556,930
|457
|82
|11.
|Bristol
|693,552
|536
|77
|12.
|Nottingham
|794,008
|584
|73
|13.
|Cardiff
|481,082
|346
|71
|14.
|Reading
|344,810
|243
|70
|15.
|Leeds
|780,000
|542
|69
|16.
|Edinburgh
|542,599
|348
|64
|17.
|Glasgow
|1,680,669
|1,063
|63
|18.
|Sheffield
|735,292
|462
|62
|19.
|Kingston upon Hull
|321928
|198
|61
|20.
|Plymouth
|264,000
|159
|60
|21.
|Coventry
|432,386
|250
|57
|22.
|Portsmouth
|209,000
|110
|52
|23.
|Manchester
|2,750,120
|1,193
|43
|24.
|Birmingham
|2,626,374
|1,100
|41
|25.
|Bradford
|530,000
|214
|40
|26.
|Newcastle-upon-Tyne
|813,807
|314
|38
|27.
|Southampton
|935,868
|329
|35
|28.
|Bournemouth
|510,021
|166
|32
|29.
|Belfast
|634,594
|199
|31
|30.
|Brighton
|612,159
|166
|27
This research was carried out by Cosmetify, which is a price comparison platform for cosmetics. It brings thousands of brands into one place, reinventing the shopping experience for users.
Ends
If using this story, please credit and link to https://www.cosmetify.com
For more information contact Zara Bosman: 07785 543 588, zara.bosman@search-intelligence.co.uk
Number of individually registered beauty businesses calculated using Endole w/c 11 October 2021; population figures via worldpopulationreview.com