  • Stoke-on-Trent is the most beauty obsessed city in the UK.   
  • Northampton is in second, followed by Bolton, London and Luton, respectively. 
  • Scotland’s most glamour-loving city is Aberdeen, earning spot seven on the UK-wide list 

In the UK, billions of pounds are spent each year at hair and beauty salons. In a beauty-obsessed nation, which city is the glamour capital?  

According to a new study by makeup experts Cosmetify, Stoke-on-Trent is the most beauty obsessed city in the UK.   

In the study, the top 30 most populated cities within the UK were compared by looking at the number of registered beauty businesses in each against the size of their populations.   

Stoke-on-Trent is the clear winner with 554 beauty businesses against a population of 387,785 people. That’s 142 beauty businesses per 100,000 people.   

Northampton takes position two with 128 beauty businesses per 100,000 people. Next is Bolton with 127 businesses focused on beauty for every 100,000 people. Position four is earned by London – for every 100,000 people there are 118 beauty businesses. Rounding out the top five is Luton with 117 beauty businesses per 100,000 people.  

Scotland’s most glamourous city is Aberdeen, in position seven on the overall list with 101 beauty business per 100,000 people. This puts it ahead of Edinburgh and Glasgow, in positions 16 and 17, respectively.   

Welsh capital Cardiff holds the title of 13th most beauty obsessed city in the UK, with 71 beauty businesses for every 100,000 people.  

Belfast ranks 29th out of 30, with 31 beauty businesses per 100,00 people in the Northern Irish capital.  

Brighton is the city with the fewest beauty businesses per capita, with 166 against a population of 612,159 people. That’s 27 beauty focussed businesses per 100,000 people. 

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Cosmetify said: “The pandemic may have altered our beauty routines for a while, but people still care about living glamorously as life returns to normal. Getting a haircut or other beauty treatment is not just for appearances but for many people also an act of self-care.” 

Most glamorous cities ranked 

Rank  City  Population size  Number of beauty businesses per city  Beauty businesses per 100,000 people 
1.  Stoke-on-Trent  387,785  554  142 
2.  Northampton  195,000  251  128 
3.  Bolton  262,400  334  127 
4.   London  9,425,622  11,177  118 
5.   Luton  203,201  238  117 
6.   Derby  236,300  274  115 
7.  Aberdeen  192,080  195  101 
8.   Liverpool  906443  815  89 
9.   Wolverhampton  236,000  209  88 
10.   Leicester   556,930  457  82 
11.   Bristol  693,552  536  77 
12.   Nottingham   794,008  584  73 
13.   Cardiff  481,082  346  71 
14.   Reading  344,810  243  70 
15.   Leeds  780,000  542  69 
16.  Edinburgh  542,599  348  64 
17.   Glasgow  1,680,669  1,063  63 
18.   Sheffield  735,292  462  62 
19.   Kingston upon Hull  321928  198  61 
20.   Plymouth  264,000  159  60 
21.  Coventry  432,386  250  57 
22.  Portsmouth  209,000  110  52 
23.  Manchester  2,750,120  1,193  43 
24.  Birmingham  2,626,374  1,100  41 
25.  Bradford  530,000  214  40 
26.  Newcastle-upon-Tyne   813,807  314  38 
27.  Southampton  935,868  329  35 
28.  Bournemouth  510,021  166  32 
29.  Belfast  634,594  199  31 
30.   Brighton  612,159  166  27 

This research was carried out by Cosmetify, which is a price comparison platform for cosmetics. It brings thousands of brands into one place, reinventing the shopping experience for users.  

Number of individually registered beauty businesses calculated using Endole w/c 11 October 2021; population figures via worldpopulationreview.com 

 