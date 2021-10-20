Stoke-on-Trent is the most beauty obsessed city in the UK.

Northampton is in second, followed by Bolton, London and Luton, respectively.

Scotland’s most glamour-loving city is Aberdeen, earning spot seven on the UK-wide list

In the UK, billions of pounds are spent each year at hair and beauty salons. In a beauty-obsessed nation, which city is the glamour capital?

According to a new study by makeup experts Cosmetify, Stoke-on-Trent is the most beauty obsessed city in the UK.

In the study, the top 30 most populated cities within the UK were compared by looking at the number of registered beauty businesses in each against the size of their populations.

Stoke-on-Trent is the clear winner with 554 beauty businesses against a population of 387,785 people. That’s 142 beauty businesses per 100,000 people.

Northampton takes position two with 128 beauty businesses per 100,000 people. Next is Bolton with 127 businesses focused on beauty for every 100,000 people. Position four is earned by London – for every 100,000 people there are 118 beauty businesses. Rounding out the top five is Luton with 117 beauty businesses per 100,000 people.

Scotland’s most glamourous city is Aberdeen, in position seven on the overall list with 101 beauty business per 100,000 people. This puts it ahead of Edinburgh and Glasgow, in positions 16 and 17, respectively.

Welsh capital Cardiff holds the title of 13th most beauty obsessed city in the UK, with 71 beauty businesses for every 100,000 people.

Belfast ranks 29th out of 30, with 31 beauty businesses per 100,00 people in the Northern Irish capital.

Brighton is the city with the fewest beauty businesses per capita, with 166 against a population of 612,159 people. That’s 27 beauty focussed businesses per 100,000 people.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Cosmetify said: “The pandemic may have altered our beauty routines for a while, but people still care about living glamorously as life returns to normal. Getting a haircut or other beauty treatment is not just for appearances but for many people also an act of self-care.”

Most glamorous cities ranked

Rank City Population size Number of beauty businesses per city Beauty businesses per 100,000 people 1. Stoke-on-Trent 387,785 554 142 2. Northampton 195,000 251 128 3. Bolton 262,400 334 127 4. London 9,425,622 11,177 118 5. Luton 203,201 238 117 6. Derby 236,300 274 115 7. Aberdeen 192,080 195 101 8. Liverpool 906443 815 89 9. Wolverhampton 236,000 209 88 10. Leicester 556,930 457 82 11. Bristol 693,552 536 77 12. Nottingham 794,008 584 73 13. Cardiff 481,082 346 71 14. Reading 344,810 243 70 15. Leeds 780,000 542 69 16. Edinburgh 542,599 348 64 17. Glasgow 1,680,669 1,063 63 18. Sheffield 735,292 462 62 19. Kingston upon Hull 321928 198 61 20. Plymouth 264,000 159 60 21. Coventry 432,386 250 57 22. Portsmouth 209,000 110 52 23. Manchester 2,750,120 1,193 43 24. Birmingham 2,626,374 1,100 41 25. Bradford 530,000 214 40 26. Newcastle-upon-Tyne 813,807 314 38 27. Southampton 935,868 329 35 28. Bournemouth 510,021 166 32 29. Belfast 634,594 199 31 30. Brighton 612,159 166 27

Number of individually registered beauty businesses calculated using Endole w/c 11 October 2021; population figures via worldpopulationreview.com