BECOME AN EGGS-PERT CHOCOLATIER…

CHOCOLATE lovers can learn how to make their very own Easter egg next month (April) at a special Easter event.

On Monday 14 April, The Northumberland Arms, at Felton, is joining forces with Gateshead-based Davenports Chocolates to hold Inside the Egg – an artisan Easter egg workshop.

And not only will each guest learn how to make their own, truffle filled chocolate Easter egg, but they will also enjoy lunch in the venue’s renowned Garden Room restaurant.

The workshop begins at 10.30am with tea or coffee before chocolatier Jane Williams demonstrates how to create an Easter egg with all the ingredients and equipment used by the professionals.

Guests will be able to mould their own, hollow chocolate egg, filled with truffles and then take their mould home to impress friends and family with their new skills.

Following the workshop, a light two-course lunch will be served in the Garden Room, overlooking the River Coquet, with guests invited to choose from one of three dishes.

“The aim is to create a wonderfully memorable Easter-inspired event, said Vanessa Charlton, guest relations, at Northumberland Arms.

“And not only will guests be able to learn a new skill in a lovely environment with friends old and new but they’ll make a mould they can take home and use again and again.”

Inside the Egg is among a series of monthly events planned at Northumberland Arms with bookings already being taken for a Northumberland Landscape Painting Workshop on 11 June at 10am.

Tickets for Inside the Egg cost £50pp to include lunch and all the materials needed to make an easter egg mould to take home.

A £10pp deposit is required upon booking and, while vegetarian lunch options are available, this workshop is not suitable for those who don’t eat dairy products.

To book, call the Northumberland Arms on 01670 787370. Limited spaces are available.

For more information visit www.northumberlandarms-felton.co.uk