FEASTOPIA – RIGHT UP FOOD LOVERS’ STREET…

FOOD lovers and festival goers can enjoy a feast for all the senses as a giant celebration of all things ‘street’ heads to Tyneside.

From Friday 21 to Sunday 23 March the city’s Times Square will be the focal point for Feastopia – the North East’s biggest free entry food and drink festival.

And thousands are expected to attend to sample some of the finest street food in the region, with live music from some of its best DJs and the chance to take part in everything from competitions to eating challenges.

Some of the region’s top food traders have already signed up to take part, serving everything from Greek souvlakis, pizzas and burgers and chips to Mexican tacos, noodles and Asian cuisine.

Among them are Motel Mexicana, Craving Asian, Chopsticks, Acropolis and Dosa Kitchen, along with Truly Madly Pizza, Jam Jar, Wing Lab, Hatch 76 and Twisted Chick which will be serving up its fresh buttermilk fried chicken.

Spud Gun will be dishing up loaded fries, 40 Ounce will be bringing their viral burgers, there will be hot dogs from Diamond Dogs and Street Diners fish and chips.

And for those with a sweet tooth, traders include, Sweet Stall, bubble waffles company Yum Yuba, Crepes Gourmet, donut companies Deep North and Coffee Donuts, Divine Desserts Churros and Monument Coffee.

There will also be plenty of non-food entertainment on offer with live bands and DJ sets along with influencer chats, competitions, challenges and the chance to sample some of the region’s finest drinks, from craft beers and ciders to cocktails.

Feastopia is the brainchild of the team behind street food experts HWKRLAND and director Nigel Holliday said: “Get ready for mouthwatering bites from the best street food traders from across our region and beyond.

“There will also be epic live bands and DJs bringing non-stop energy, thrilling eating challenges and cook-off competitions that’ll put everyone’s taste buds to the test.

“There’ll be craft cocktails and local brews from our buzzing bars and a fully heated giant tent and tipi to keep everyone cosy no matter the weather.

“And that’s just the start – there’s so much more to discover at what will be the best food and drink festival to hit the North East this summer.”

For further information visit www.feastopia.co.uk.