A local initiative, Beelines North East, is aiming to create and connect green spaces across the region with the launch of their new ‘Nature Network’ campaign, encouraging people to preserve their local areas to help protect pollinators.

Beelines, which is funded by the Green Recovery Challenge Fund and overseen by Urban Green Newcastle and Northumberland Wildlife Trust (NWT), will develop the Nature Network by working with landowners, local authorities, businesses, and communities to create pollinator-rich sites across Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, and Northumberland.

Alongside the green spaces created in people’s homes and gardens, Beelines North East is looking to create 45 nectar-rich public sites, with a plan to plant 2,500 trees, 25,000 bulbs, and create 18 hectares of grassland, whilst encouraging and educating communities to explore and maintain their local green spaces and to create their own at home that are pollinator friendly. These can range from a patch in a garden, to a window or balcony box, with the goal being to provide clear paths for bees and other pollinators to travel across urban areas easily.

To help achieve this, Beelines North East are partnering with groups and organisations across the region including; Great North Children’s Hospital, YMCA, Healthworks, Foundation Futures, and several primary schools across the city. They will provide education, resources, events, and activities to help engage local people and learn more about pollinators and how making their own green spaces pollinator friendly will benefit them and their community in the long-term.

Ed Chivers, Project Manager of Beelines North East said: “We are excited to be launching our Nature Network campaign and working with people and organisations across our region to help bring their green spaces together and make them a place for them and pollinators to enjoy.

“Pollinators and nature have a huge part to play in our health, happiness, and economic welfare. Autumn is a crucial time in prepping green spaces for when pollinators re-emerge in the spring, so now is the time to work together to make sure that we create and improve spaces that will continue to benefit us for the long-term.”

For anyone looking to create their own green space at home, or to get involved in their local park, contact info@urbangreennewcastle.org or visit https://urbangreennewcastle.org/our-work/beelines-north-east/beelines-activity-pack/